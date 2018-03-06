Weightlifter’s Face Erupts With Blood Mid-lift

Weightlifting is a very strenuous sport, and sometimes you might deadlift something so heavy that the pressure causes your face to erupt with blood.

Just ask Mikhail Shivlyakov, a Russian strongman who lifted 939 pounds, found himself gushing blood from his nose right in the middle of the lift.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shivlyakov pushed through and completed the lift, waving at the crowd afterwards to let them know he was ok, as reported by the New York Post.

The lifting competition that Shivlyakov was taking part in was for the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival in Colombus , Ohio.

It is an annual festival of strongman competitions and events held in honor of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Interestingly, Hafthor Bjornsso, who plays “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, also reportedly attend this years festival and set a new world-record in the deadlift, picking up 1,040 pounds.

In addition to the sporting events, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself made an appearance during the festivities and while speaking to reporters he revealed the filming start date for the sixth installment of the action franchise.

While talking to The Arnold Fans.com, Schwarzenegger divulged that Terminator 6 will start shooting in summer 2018.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that,” he said. “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

It was also announced that Schwarzenegger will begin filming Kung Fury: The Movie (a feature-film version of the short by the same name) almost as soon as he finishes shooting the new Terminator.

There are several other projects in the pipeline for the former “Governator” as well, with him also telling the outlet, “Then we are finishing off the script now on Triplets, which is sequel to Twins. Then they are also writing King Conan. Then we just made a deal to do a series of westerns on television, so we are looking forward to that.”

One thing Schwarzenegger interestingly did not mention was Expendables 4, but Randy Couture, a co-star of the franchise, did.

“I’m excited about Expendables 4,” Couture said. “Right now, we’re scheduled to start filming in August and hopefully we’re able to stay on schedule. It sounds like we’re coming back to Bulgaria, which is exciting. I’ve spend a lot of time in Sofia and Varna and I’m excited to come back. I love the people (there), I love the food and I’m excited to come back.”

Schwarzenegger not specifically mentioning Expendables 4 could be nothing, or it could be that he does not have a featured role this time around.

Considering that Couture says it begins filming in August if 2018, which is right after Schwarzenegger says he will begin filming on Terminator 6, one could deduce that Schwarzenegger may have scheduling conflict.

However, he only had a cameo in the first film, and a smaller role in the second, so it stands to reason that he may be able to find some time to at least shoot another cameo or a bit-part role.