'Weakest Link' Reboot Coming to NBC, Jane Lynch Will Host

Weakest Link is making a comeback with a reboot and Jane Lynch is set to host! NBC is ready to bring a blast-from-the-past to life again as they revive their popular game show. Lynch, who is currently the host of the network's Hollywood Game Night, says she's been a "longtime fan" of Weakest Link.

"I've been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted," she revealed according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Each time the phrase 'You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye' passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight."

The network announced they plan to start production later this year. Although it was not specified whether the coronavirus pandemic was the root cause, but seeing as how it's shut most of Hollywood down, that could be the case. However, NBC has ordered for 13 episodes with BBC Studios and Universal Television Alternative Studio producing.

"Weakest Link became an instant fan-favorite when it first aired on our network, and we are excited to bring a fresh, new take to the timeless format," Meredith Ahr, president of NBC's reality and alternative group said in a statement. "Jane Lynch has been a beloved staple in our NBC family for years and her sharp wit and engaging personality will be the perfect match for this highly entertaining game show."

The show first debuted in 2001 on the peacock network, and at that time Anne Robinson — who is also host of the British show — was the face of it back then. However, as NBC made an attempt to have the Weakest Link be their version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — and it started with great ratings — it only lasted for one year ending in 2002, lasting for only two seasons. The new version will run parallel to the old version having contestants answer general-knowledge questions as they increase their prize, and at the end of each round, the players will vote on who they feel is the "weakest link."

This story is developing.