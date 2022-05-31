Wawa Removing 2 Items From Stores

✖

The shelves at Wawa are looking a little emptier after the convenience store pulled two items from its locations nationwide. On May 21, the company confirmed that both Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper and JIF Creamy Peanut Butter in the 16 ounce container were removed from Wawa locations amid a salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter.

The removal of the two items was announced via a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which confirmed that the two products were removed "from all stores throughout our operating area." All codes of the Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper in the 4.9 ounce size were pulled from shelves. Lot codes 1274425 thru 2140425 of the JIF Creamy Peanut Butter were removed. The products were also removed from other retail locations, with the notice confirming that the decision to pull the products from shelves followed "a voluntary recall by the J.M. Smucker Co. of select products sold in the U.S. due to the potential food safety concern."

That recall was issued on May 20 after it was determined through interviews and lab data that some Jif peanut butter products may be contaminated with Salmonella. The products have been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people, with two people requiring hospitalization, according to the CDC. The outbreak is currently being investigated by the FDA, CDC, and state and local partners. Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and typically occur within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

The initial J.M. Smucker Co. recall affected 48 Jif peanut butter products. Those products, a full list of which can be found here, include various sizes of creamy and crunchy peanut butter, as well as plastic and on the go cases, among others. Since that recall was issued, 13 other recalls have followed from companies voluntarily recalling various products containing Jif peanut butter. Amid the recall, the FDA has advised consumers check f they have Jif peanut butter in their homes. If they do, consumers should find the lot code, which is located on the back of the jar below the Best If Used By Date, and see if it is a lot code included in the recall. The recall affects lot codes with the first four digits between 1274 and 2140 and the next three numbers 425.