Watch: Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Coronavirus Safety Protocols

As it reopens its gates to visitors, Universal Orlando Resort is enacting a number of new safety protocols to protect both staff and guests amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On May 30, just days ahead of its limited reopening on June 3 and reopening to the general public on June 5, the park unveiled a list of new measures in a video welcoming visitors back.

Announcing that it's "time to see all those smiling eyes we love so much," the video said that "before the gates fly open and everything roars again," staff and visitors need to come together to put "safety first." The new "straightforward safety protocols," which can also be viewed on the park's website, starts with visitors before they even enter to the park. According to the announcement, temperature checks will now be required before nay guest can hit CityWalk, and those with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be admitted. In accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), guests will also be required to wear face masks or coverings while in the park, "except for when you’re in the water at your hotel pool" or at Volcano Bay Face masks will be available for purchase.

While navigating through the park, guests will also notice new signs throughout. Those signs remind visitors of the new protocols, including face coverings, temperature checks, frequent hand washing, and maintaining a safe social distance of six feet from other guests, which team members will help with when needed. Tables will also be spaced to allow for adequate social distancing between groups. Visitors, however, will not be the only ones putting in an increased effort. The video notes that while guests have been away, employees have "been busy enhancing our already aggressive cleaning procedures, especially in high-touch areas."

The resort is also encouraging guests to download and use the official Universal Orlando Resort app, which will allow guests to pre-order meals for pickup or for delivery to your table. Doing so will decrease contact with others. The app, as the video notes, "is the best way to bundle all the conveniences you'll need into one simple tool."

On Wednesday, Universal Orlando reopened to some annual passholders and resort guests after having been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic. It will reopen to the general public on Friday, making it the first of Orlando's three major theme parks to reopen. SeaWorld will reopen on June 11. Disney World, meanwhile, is set to begin a phased reopening on July 11, when guests will be able to visit the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks, followed by EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.