Watch: The World’s Most Relatable Baby Just Wants a Bite of Potato Chips

You know that feeling when you’re on a diet but surrounded by savory, tantalizing, mouthwatering junk food? (Ugh.) This baby can relate — and we totally feel his pain.

In a video posted on Kyoot Kids Facebook page, we see this baby open wide every time his dad munches on a potato chip. Whether this baby is actually begging for a chip or simply mimicking his father’s actions, he’s definitely the cutest thing we’ve seen all day!

