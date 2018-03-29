Watch Tarantula Hitch a Ride on Back of Cyclist

Australia does not have a monopoly on crazy animals and insects. Video from Brazil shows a giant tarantula crawling up a cyclist’s leg, with people screaming in fear behind him.

The video, which was filmed March 24 in Vitoria de Santo Antao, Pernambuco, shows the big, brown arachnid crawling up the back of the woman’s leg. Everyone around her is in fear, while his fellow cyclist tries to brush it off.

Eventually, the tarantula reaches above the woman’s hip before he brushes it off. The tarantula scampers off, rushing down the same leg. Everyone starts following it as it tries to escape the scene.

“On the way to Pombos, one of the girls that was with us, was frightened when faced with a big spider. We approached to observe it, was when it decided to climb quickly on one of our friends,” read the original post, reports The Daily Mail. “I had the intention of removing the spider without causing any harm to both of the. Then, the spider came down immediately and headed her way towards the woods.”

This is not the first time a big tarantula became the star of a viral video. In January, The Daily Mail posted footage of a tarantula devouring a snake in southern Brazil. It was the first time researchers caught a tarantula in the act.

The hand-size tarantula was eating a 15-inch long snake.

“Predation of such a large snake in relation to the size of the spider was extremely surprising to us,” Leandro Malta Borges, a graduate student in biology at the Federal University of Santa Maria, told Live Science. “There are other records of spiders preying on snakes, such as the famous black widow, which has a strong toxin and, besides, rely on the web for capturing.”

Borges said the snake likely had the bad luck of running into the tarantula’s rock or tried to use it as a den. Researchers said the tarantula eats the long snake after it is dead, then they liquefy the insides to slurp up the juices. Sounds like a tasty alternative to milkshakes.

In a recent viral video from Australia, a gigantic tarantula was spotted clinging to a branch to save itself from a flood. Rather than run from the spider in fear, a man broke off the branch and moved the tarantula to safety.

Photo credit: Screenshot/The Daily Mail Video