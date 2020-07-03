Watch: Sean Hannity Conducts Tearful Interview With Horace Anderson, Father of Seattle CHOP Zone Murder Victim

In a heart-wrenching interview, Sean Hannity spoke with Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr. — the father of a 19-year-old Black man who was shot and killed last month. Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr. was at Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) where he was killed. Now, his father publicly pleaded for answers on Hannity in a tearful statement.

"They need to come talk to me and somebody needs to come tell me something, because I still don't know nothing," Anderson said in response to the fact that Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan still hasn't reached out to him in regards to his son's death. "Somebody needs to come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something. I don't know nothing. All I know is my son got killed up there."

He then added identity to his son, since he's only been called a teen who's been shot. "They say, 'He's just a 19-year-old.' No, that's Horace Lorenzo Anderson [Jr.]. That's my son, and I love him."

The grieving father said the only way he knew his son was killed was because two of his son's friends delivered the devastating news. "The only way I found out was just two of his friends, just two friends that just happened to be up there and they came and told me," he said according to Fox News. "They weren't even from Seattle. Now, mind you, I haven't heard — the police department, they never came [...]."

After Anderson fell to tears as he mourns the loss of his son, Hannity jumped in as he agreed there needs to change. "We have, every weekend, hundreds of kids, people shot in Chicago, killed every weekend, we get a death toll, nobody knows their names. These are American kids, grandmothers, grandfathers, moms and dads, we're the United States of America, we can fix this, we don't fix this," he explained.

The Fox host went on to suggest change can be done by "training police, non-lethal weapons, you do it with a police presence, not demonizing. Everyone agreed what happened to George Floyd can't ever happen again, it was not a political issue. How do we function as a society when we don't protect our children."

Anderson simply responded with, "My son, he needed help. He needed paramedics, he needed the police to come, somebody [...] somebody was suppose to go in there and help my son."