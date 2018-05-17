Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Rehearsal

Royal wedding watchers are being teased with a sneak peek of the nuptials during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rehearsal.

With just two days to go until they tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Prince Harry, Markle and the rest of the royal wedding party are descending upon Windsor for a dry-run of the big day, giving the world their first glimpse of what to expect on May 19.

The soon-to-be newlyweds arrived in Windsor early Thursday morning, officially kicking off the pomp and pageantry of the royal nuptials when their motorcade drove along the Long Walk, where an Ascot Landau carriage from the Royal Mews, pulled by Windsor Grey horses, will travel following the wedding ceremony.

Kate Middleton and Prince William followed behind the couple in the motorcade, with Middleton making her first public appearance since introducing Prince Louis Arthur Charles to the world on the steps of St. Mary’s Lindo Wing, where she gave birth on April 23.

During the rehearsal, military personnel, including soldiers from the Household Calvary, marched through the streets of Windsor. They were joined by the Band of Household Calvary, giving royal watchers, who are already camping out in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal couple on the big day, a tease of the music that will be played on May 19, according to Express.

Earlier in the morning, the royal wedding choir, an all-male choir, was spotted rehearsing inside St. George’s Chapel, where it is reported that Markle and Harry practiced reciting their vows behind closed doors.

The rehearsal came on the same day that Markle formally announced that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., would be unable to attend the ceremony due to health reasons.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday,” she concluded.

Markle Sr. was expected to walk his daughter down the aisle, though it is speculated that the Suits alum’s mother, Doria Ragland, will now take on the role. Ragland arrived in London on Wednesday, and is believed to have met Queen Elizabeth for the first time in the hours before the royal wedding rehearsal.

While most of the world is not lucky enough to hold an invitation to the nuptials, they can still watch the events, with several different networks airing the events live.