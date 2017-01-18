Watch Nick Lachey’s Reaction as Wife Vanessa Reveals Sex of Baby #3

Looks like the littlest Lachey will be a baby boy!

Vanessa Lachey gave us all a Thanksgiving gift this year, announcing the sex of her third child and sharing the sweet video of the family’s reveal to husband Nick Lachey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video (watch above!) shows the 98 Degrees vocalist dragging his bags into the house and beaming as his family—all donning blue outfits—welcome him home. Inside, Nick was greeted with blue and ‘It’s a boy’ balloons and a giant teddy bear. He promptly kissed wife Vanessa, their 4-year-old son Camden and 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn as his band’s hit “All Because of You” plays in the background. We can’t help but smile at the family’s fairytale moment!

>> Read more: This Is What Happens When a Gender-Reveal Party Goes Hilariously Wrong

Vanessa captioned the video, “When Daddy came home from tour this summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news. Now I’m sharing it with you!”