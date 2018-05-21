Royal Wedding: Watch the Moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Became Husband and Wife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially tied the knot, and people cannot stop watching the moment that they said “I will” and officially became husband and wife.

The royal wedding may be over, but royal wedding watchers are not done watching their favorite moments from the big day on May 19, including the moment that the couple officially became newlyweds after the joining of hands.

The Archbishop of Canterbury joins the couple’s right hands together and proclaims them husband and wife #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/KOVegcknHw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

The royal events kicked off at 9:30 a.m. local time on May 19 with guests first arriving at Windsor Castle, followed by the royal family’s arrival at 11:20 a.m. local time. Meghan Markle was accompanied to St. George’s Chapel by her mother, Doria Loyce Ragland.

The ceremony was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who reportedly developed a close relationship with Markle over the last several months as she was baptized and confirmed in the Church of England.

While only 600 guests were in attendance, a sharp contrast to the more than 2,000 guests that attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage in 2011, millions of viewers were tuning in from across the world to watch the royal nuptials, with nearly 18 million viewers from America tuning in on the three main broadcast networks: ABC, NBC, and CBS.

The royal nuptials featured several standout moments that ignited the internet with chatter, including American Bishop Michael Curry’s impassioned sermon about the power of love. Royal wedding watchers were also transfixed by the couple’s wedding vows, with Markle shocking viewers when she opted to remove the word “obey” from her vows.

“I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward,” Markle said. for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow,” she said instead of the centuries-old traditional wedding vows.

The newlyweds, who met in 2016 after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date, are now taking some time before they head on their royal honeymoon, with Kensington Palace having previously announced that their honeymoon has been postponed.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf told PEOPLE. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

Harry and Markle are reportedly planning to honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is close to both of their hearts. Last year, the couple spent three weeks there for Markle’s birthday, and Harry is passionate about conservation efforts on the continent.