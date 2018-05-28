Watch Insane Flooding in Baltimore Suburb Streets

Ellicott City, a western suburb of Baltimore, Maryland, was put under a state of emergency on Sunday after torrential rain left the town with massive flooding.

WBAL meteorologist Tony Pann reported the town received eight inches of rain in a very short amount of time on Sunday afternoon.

Numerous citizens have been posting videos of the flooded streets since the storm began.

Water keeps rising, this is like 6 feet atleast. I really hope no one is on ground level rn. pic.twitter.com/EkFzoz9Lfv — Max Robinson (@DieRobinsonDie) May 27, 2018

“Water keeps rising, this is like 6 feet at least,” one Twitter user wrote. “I really hope no one is on ground level right now.

The same account later posted a photo of a rescue team helping people escape they’re flooding apartments, as the lower level of the city’s Main Street was almost completely submerged.

There’s emergency personnel searching for anyone who’s trapped on lower Main pic.twitter.com/D8yvE7Fgzl — Max Robinson (@DieRobinsonDie) May 27, 2018

“This is a terrible, terrible time. We have some severe flooding in Ellicott City,” Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman told WBAL. “I do encourage everybody to stay away from Ellicott City, if you’re not there. If you are there, stay safe where you are and let us know if you need help. Of course, we have rescue folks in Ellicott City now. We’re doing the best we can to help anybody that needs help.”

Signs of flooding could still be seen three miles away from Main street, with one road even breaking from the pressure of the water.

The power of water: Frederick Road mangled as the Cooper Branch tried to empty into the Patapsco River. Still about a half mile from downtown #EllicottCity. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/3H3XbTmhdD — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) May 27, 2018

“The power of water,” local reporter Devin Bartolotta wrote.

The Baltimore Sun reported the town had previously been hit by a flash flood in 2016, forcing it to rebuild most of Main Street.

“It is equally devasting, if not more so, than the flood of July 30, 2016,” county spokesman Mark Miller told the paper. “Right now, we’re solely focused on making sure everyone is safe and no one is injured or dies as a result of this flooding.”

The 2016 flood resulted in two deaths after a 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were both swept away by the water. Miller said no casualties have been reported as a result of Sunday’s flood.

Photo: Twitte r /@JustinWeather