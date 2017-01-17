Watch: Dad Interviews His Toddler With Hilarious Results

We’re sure it would be extremely helpful if every parent could understand their toddlers when they babble incoherently, and one man attempted to do just that in his latest YouTube video.

YouTuber La Guardia Cross shared a video Jan. 5 in which he “interviews” his 14-month-old Amalah, writing in the clip’s description that he “had burning questions that needed to be answered.”

Cross doesn’t hesitate before getting into the heavy questions, almost immediately asking his daughter why she won’t sleep through the night, as well as why she won’t contribute to the family’s financial needs. Aside from Cross’ questions, the best parts of the video are Amalah’s “answers” to her dad, which Cross helpfully adds in subtitles.

Hear Amalah’s responses in the funny clip above.

