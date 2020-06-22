Walt Disney World Resort Announces Reopening Dates

✖

The magic is returning to Orlando, Florida. On Sunday, Disney officially announced when more of its Walt Disney World Orlando resorts will reopen following closures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. With Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom both set to reopen on July 11 and Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopening on July 15, the company is now getting ready to give visitors someplace to relax and sleep following a busy day of strolling through the parks.

On Friday, July 10, Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas - Jambo House, Disney's Pop Century Resort, and Disney's Contemporary Resort will open their doors. Those reopenings will be followed on Wednesday, July 29 by Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort. The reopenings will continue into August, when both Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and Disney's Art of Animation Resort will welcome back guests on Wednesday, August 12 and Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts on Monday, August 24. On Monday, Sept. 21, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen, with Disney's BoardWalk Resort reopening on Thursday, Oct. 1 and Disney's Coronado Springs Resort on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

In a statement, the company said that "given the current situation, there are some Disney Resort hotels and other areas that are not, as of this time, being scheduled for reopening yet." Disney promised to "continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more locations when the environment is right to do so."

As guests plan their upcoming trips, likely much needed getaways following weeks of stay at home orders, there are a number of things they need to keep in mind. Guests will need a confirmed reservation as well as confirmed dining reservations for day guests. Face coverings are also required for all guests ages two and up, though coverings are not required while swimming or seated for dining. Some amenities and experiences will also not be available during the reopening process, and some services will be modified, such as bell services no longer escorting guests, though they will still deliver luggage to rooms.

Disney has also announced a new reservation system, the Disney Park Pass System, according to USA Today. The system will operate through disneyworld.com on either a desktop or mobile device, and registration through a My Disney Experience account will be required. Visitors must have a valid park ticket or an annual pass to get reservations. When planning visits to parks, visitors should keep in mind that park hopping will not be allowed amid the phased reopening, meaning that visitors will be unable to visit more than one park a day.