Walmart ‘Yodeling Kid’ Draws Big Crowd in Encore

Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old boy who became a viral sensation after yodelling in a Walmart last month, drew a massive crowd for his encore performance at the big box store on on Wednesday.

Ramsey skyrocketed to internet stardom after a Walmart shopper captured him on video, yodelling country music in the aisle of a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois. Clad in a red bow tie and cowboy boots, Ramsey stood confidently in the store, tapping his foot to his own voice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, Walmart rewarded him for his bravery, setting up a stage in the parking lot of that store, drawing a massive crowd to hear him perform in earnest. Ramsey performed a few songs and showed off his dance skills as well.

“If the good Lord’s willing and the creeks don’t rise, I’ll see you all again next time,” he cried at the end of his performance, referencing an old Johnny Cash song.

The entire event was live-streamed by Walmart. Other performers also got the chance to perform for the crowd, which was incredibly responsive despite the strange venue.

Ramsey answered questions from his new fans while on stage. The young man said that he has been yodeling since he was 3 years old, and it is already paying off as he rises to national prominence. He said that he would most like to do a collaboration with Blake Shelton. At the rate his career is moving, it may not be far off.

On Tuesday, Ramsey appeared on The Ellen Show as well. He sat down with the comedian and charmed the audience before performing on national TV.

“I saw you singing at Walmart, do you always sing at Walmart?” DeGeneres asked.

“Yeah,” Ramsey said.

“How come?”

“Well, because that’s the only store we’ve got,” he said, drawing a gale of laughter from the crowd.

On the show, Ramsey confirmed that his dream was to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. DeGeneres warned him that such a lofty dream would take years to accomplish, but apparently not in the age of the internet.

After he performed, DeGeneres told Ramsey that he was booked to sing at the historic venue on Saturday. Ramsey will be at the Grand Ole Opry on April 14.

In addition to all of that, Ramsey is injecting new life into the classic country music he loves. Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” clocked in as the no. 4 song on Spotify this week, propelled by Ramsey’s viral rendition.