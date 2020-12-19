Walmart Shoppers Throw Down Over PS5 in Viral Video

A video reportedly showing two women fighting in a Walmart near Charlotte, North Carolina over a PlayStation 5 video game console has gone viral. The fight escalated quickly, but the video shows several people standing by and watching. One man using a motorized cart tried to de-escalate the situation, but the fight continued. At one point, the woman wearing braids appeared to be knocked out on the floor.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ police did respond to the fight, which happened on Dec. 13. No one was arrested or cited, as the two women involved in the fight both left the scene by the time they arrived. The video has been seen over 2.7 million times since it posted on Tuesday. The video ends just as the woman with long braids tried to get up off the floor on her own power.

While the scene at this Walmart near Charlotte showed the negative side of the holiday shopping season, a scene at the Charlotte Walmart on North Tyron Street earlier this week showed that kindness is still around in 2020. Customers who had items on layaway were expecting to hear that they needed to pay at least 10% of the balance due, but were instead told the balance was zero, reports WCNC. A stranger paid all remaining balances for layaway items.