Walmart Shoppers Throw Down Over PS5 in Viral Video
A video reportedly showing two women fighting in a Walmart near Charlotte, North Carolina over a PlayStation 5 video game console has gone viral. The fight escalated quickly, but the video shows several people standing by and watching. One man using a motorized cart tried to de-escalate the situation, but the fight continued. At one point, the woman wearing braids appeared to be knocked out on the floor.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ police did respond to the fight, which happened on Dec. 13. No one was arrested or cited, as the two women involved in the fight both left the scene by the time they arrived. The video has been seen over 2.7 million times since it posted on Tuesday. The video ends just as the woman with long braids tried to get up off the floor on her own power.
While the scene at this Walmart near Charlotte showed the negative side of the holiday shopping season, a scene at the Charlotte Walmart on North Tyron Street earlier this week showed that kindness is still around in 2020. Customers who had items on layaway were expecting to hear that they needed to pay at least 10% of the balance due, but were instead told the balance was zero, reports WCNC. A stranger paid all remaining balances for layaway items.
"A lot of people rather it's young kids or adults are going to have a very merry Christmas because of this nice gesture from this individual," customer Rashad Smalls told WCNC. "I will always be grateful even if I don't find out who did it for everybody," Smalls said she had at least $450 worth of gifts in layaway for her three daughters. Now that she has that burden removed, she can buy big gifts for her sons as well.
"They are Santa for us this year they really are," another customer, Macy Fields, said. "I feel so blessed. I have nothing but the utmost love and gratitude and if I could give that person the biggest hug in the world I would." Walmart did not say how much of the layaway costs were paid off.
