Walmart Recalls Over-the-Counter Supplements Due to Hidden Drug Ingredients

It's time to check the medicine cabinet because a recall has just been issued for a joint supplement sold at Walmart. The big-box retailer on May 28 issued a voluntary recall of multiple joint supplements sold by a third party on its website after it was found they contain diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that was not listed on the label and may pose a serious health hazard to some consumers.

The recall affects Artri Ajo King joint supplements sold by Innovacion Naturals and PDX Supply Warehouse LLC on walmart.com and shipped by Walmart, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recalled products include 100-count bottles of Artri King Ortiga Omega 3 joint support supplement, ArtriKing Nettle glucosamine curcumin with UPC 7 501031 111190; 100-count bottles of Artri Ajo King Enhanced Ortiga Omega 3 curuma joint supplement, nettle glucosamine tablets with UPC 7 501031 12705; two-count packs of ArtriKing Ortiga y Omega 3 suplemento alimenticio, 100 tablets with UPC 3 72426 01434; and 100-count bottles of Authentic! Artri King Ortiga Omega 3 joint support supplement AtriKing Nettle with UPC 6 09002 40885. The products "are marketed as dietary supplements and used for treating arthritis, muscle pain, osteoporosis, bone cancer, and other conditions." Images of the recalled supplements can be found by clicking here.

The recall was issued after it was found the joint supplements contain diclofenac, which was not listed on the label. Also referred to NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug that "may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines," per the release. The unlabeled diclofenac may also interact with other medications and "significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID- containing products."

Walmart said in a release that it has notified customers who purchased the recalled Artri Ajo King joint supplements of the recall either by email or mail. Consumers who purchased the product or are currently taking them "should immediately talk to their health care provider to safely discontinue use of the product because suddenly stopping diclofenac may be dangerous." Walmart, per the FDA notice, also advised customers who further distributed or sold the recalled products to "immediately contact their accounts to advise them of the recall."