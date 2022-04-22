Prenatal Supplements Sold at Target and Amazon Recalled Over Poisoning Risk

✖

Rae Wellness brand dietary supplements have been recalled because they do not have child-resistant packaging. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for these products, which have been sold at Target, on Amazon and in many other widely-available places. The USCPSC warns that these supplements could be toxic to children in large doses.

The two recalled Rae Wellness products, Rae Prenatal Capsules and Rae Immunity Capsules, came in bottles of 60 pills and both cost about $15. These dietary supplements have several ingredients to achieve their advertised outcome, but the USCPSC was particularly worried about the iron content. Large doses of iron could be extremely harmful to children, and without child-resistant packaging, there was a risk that a child could take all 60 capsules before a parent realized what was going on.

"The products are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act," reads the commission's statement on this recall. "The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children."

Consumers who purchased these Rae Wellness supplements can contact the company directly for a refund and for instructions on how to dispose of them. The company's phone line is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday at 888-258-0910. You can also contact the company via email at support@raewellness.co or simply visit the company website here.

Rae Wellness supplements first went on sale in September of 2019, with the Prenatal Capsules joining the lineup in October of 2020. The capsules were marketed to health food enthusiasts on sites like Thrive Market, FitFabFun and Standard Dose. Both recalled supplements were taken out of circulation in February of 2022.

According to Rae Wellness' website, the Immunity Capsules contain vitamin C, zinc, elderberry and reishi mushroom extract. There are other ingredients in the company's "proprietary" blend as well as a small amount of mint for freshness. Meanwhile, the Prenatal Capsules reportedly contain Folate, DHA, vitamin C, Biotin and "other essential nutrients." Both supplements are listed as "sold out" for the time being.

The company has a number of other oral supplements including collagen, prebiotics and probiotics, multivitamins and natural sleep aids. Presumably, these do not contain iron or other potentially toxic ingredients, as they are still on sale in their original packaging.