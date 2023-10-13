Ice Cream Sold at Walmart, Kroger and Other Stores Recalled

An ice cream recall has been issued over allergy concerns. In a news release, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Yarnell Operations LLC of Arkansas has voluntarily recalled certain containers of its "Yarnell's Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream."

Due to the possibility of undeclared eggs in the ice cream, the recall was initiated because it poses a life-threatening allergy risk to those with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs.

Yarnell Operations LLC Recalls Yarnell’s Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Creamhttps://t.co/DUONG2CkmV

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product. pic.twitter.com/0DshWhyBz3 — Recall Insider (@Recallinsider) October 12, 2023

Several retailers are believed to have distributed the product, including Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Mad Butchers, Hays, Edwards Food Giants, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarkets, and G&W Foods, according to the FDA. Kansas and eight other states sold the ice cream.

The ice cream is sold in 48 oz/1.5-quart containers with a UPC of 0-70905-48521-9, according to the FDA. This recall includes the following "best by" dates:

Best by 11/15/2024 – Lot 3135

Best by 11/16/2024 – Lot 3136

Best by 02/04/2025 – Lot 3216

As of yet, no illnesses have been reported linked to the recalled ice cream. The FDA said the recall was issued after a label review revealed the product may contain undeclared egg. Consumers who have bought this product are encouraged to return it for a refund. For additional questions about the recall, contact Yarnell Customer Service at 1-855-215-5039 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Yarnell was founded in 1932 in Searcy, Arkansas, with 11 branches in three states. It was the only company in Arkansas that manufactured ice cream. In competition with national and regional brands like Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries, the company commands a large market share.

Yarnell Ice Cream Co. closed its doors on June 30, 2011, when all of the company's operations were stopped. In November of that year, Chicago-based snack maker Schulze & Burch Biscuit Co. bought everything from the company's recipes to its real estate in a bankruptcy auction for around $1.3 million. Under its new management, Yarnell's resumed operations in April 2012.

Turkey Hill, a Pennsylvania-based company that has been operating for more than a century, entered into an agreement in June 2020 to purchase Yarnell's production facility in Searcy as part of its plan to expand into new markets, as well as continue to produce Yarnell-branded products. Yarnell's Premium Ice Cream is available at Walmart, Kroger, and Harps stores, as well as a number of independent grocers across the state and the Mid-South region.