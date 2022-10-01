Dark Chocolate Almonds Recalled Over Undeclared Ingredient

If you're a fan of chocolaty nuts, you're going to want to pay attention to this one. According to a new FDA recall, dark chocolate almonds are being recalled due to an undeclared contaminant found in the package.

According to the FDA, Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon has recalled its Dark Chocolate Almonds due to the presence of undeclared milk within. As the recall notes, those with allergies or milk sensitivity could face life-threatening risks if they ingest the product. If you have any of these, don't eat them.

The Dark Chocolate Almonds were distributed in Oregon and Washington, arriving on shelves at stores like Safeway/Albertsons and Roths Fresh Market. They come in a 9.5-ounce container and would be found in the produce section of the market.

At Safeway, the almonds are labeled as PRODUCE in large red letters, with Dark Chocolate Almonds in black above the top label. The Roths Fresh Market offering is labeled as Holly Hill Gourmet Snacks Dark Chocolate Almonds, which is a mouthful. Their UPCs are 0 19061 19371 2 and 0 08918 23018 2, with best by dates through Oct. 21, 2023.

The FDA adds that no illnesses have been reported yet and the recall was initiated due to the discovery of the product's labels didn't reveal milk as an ingredient. This hopefully cut off any trouble before it could happen.

If you have purchased these products or have a milk allergy in a home where someone purchased them, don't consume the nuts. Those affected should either dispose of the Dark Chocolate Almonds or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any questions can be directed to Momyer Distribution at 503-393-3136. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT. The good news is that those without any milk allergens or sensitivity to the ingredients can likely eat the almonds without worry.