Walmart's PS5 Issues Have Fans Fuming
Customers have had very little luck picking up a PlayStation 5 at Walmart, and many are losing patience. The difficulty in purchasing the console and keeping track of re-stocking schedules has spawned its own genre of memes on social media. Many are calling on the video game industry to find a better way to distribute its products.
The PS5 is one of the hottest items for holiday gifts in 2020, but they are not easy to find. Big retailers like Walmart are giving customers headaches with their slow and inconsistent re-stocking schedules. On top of that, the chains are stringing customers along in some cases, hoping to get their sales one way or another. At a time when most people are trying to avoid shopping in person as much as possible, this has some on the brink of fury.
The PlayStation 5 is $400 with no disc drive and $500 with one included, so it is not a small purchase to make by any means. Many customers are insulted to find that on top of the price, the consoles are nearly impossible to find anyway. Walmart posts stock updates for its online store, but sometimes those can be inconsistent, and the shipping dates are now stretching well into January.
As for in-person stock, it is more competitive than ever to find one of the few consoles that makes it to the shelf. Customers on social media have reported lines lasting days, and countless wasted trips to different locations. Here is a look at the issues buying a PS5 at Walmart over the last few days.
Scalper Conspiracy Theories
Is there something going on with @walmart where they can sell PS5 units to presumably scalpers then have those same scalpers resell PS5s on their website at a 2 to 3x profit where one would assume there is a cut given to @walmart @walmarthelp.— David LaVenture (@Ringing_Hollow) December 18, 2020
Other Products
It's going to be pretty disheartening when Walmart releases the #COVID19 vaccine online and a bot snags it all up before I can get it in my cart. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/tMHsIhxSCH— Ryan Walsh (@ItsRyanWalsh) December 19, 2020
Phones
Does anybody at @Walmart answer their phone in the store? I've been calling for like half an hour...— Gina (@actress_by_day) December 18, 2020
Shipping Timeline
I was wondering any of these next year orders from @walmart would change to an earlier date. Some of these shipping dates I’ve seen are so far out I’ve been unsure about recommending buying from Walmart. https://t.co/DtbXc0QXYR— Chris on the Cutting Edge (@CuttingEdgeCJC) December 19, 2020
Bot Detection
"My son was so excited 😭" pic.twitter.com/c8bmhJwuVg— a stack of cheese (@KamyarGhanean) December 18, 2020
Bystanders
People insulting Walmart for not having the PS5 in stock:— 𝓼𝓪𝓵𝓿𝓪𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓮 𝓻𝓸𝓼𝓮 (@wnderlandic) December 19, 2020
People insulting GameStop for not getting their PS5 delivered:
Me who got my Nintendo Switch watching this go down: pic.twitter.com/X7RlBWU19M
Stock Trackers
I finally managed to secure my ps5 at Walmart yesterday, I would just like to say thx so much to @spieltimes @PS5StockUpdates u guys helped me so much y’all the real GOATS— DEJOUNTE 05_81FAN (@DEJOUNTE_X_GOAT) December 18, 2020
It finally happened today!! PS5 secured! Walk-in at Walmart in Hawaii. Can’t say I’ll miss this hashtag #ps5restock good luck everyone and have a safe and happy holiday season. pic.twitter.com/lMAehPFuJx— Damien (@Mixeditup1) December 18, 2020
Preparing
been over 24 hours and @Walmart still says preparing order @walmarthelp how long will this take? pic.twitter.com/Jsqr9PvmLi— Kota 🧛🏻♂️ (@oldkota) December 18, 2020