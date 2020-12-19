Walmart's PS5 Issues Have Fans Fuming

Customers have had very little luck picking up a PlayStation 5 at Walmart, and many are losing patience. The difficulty in purchasing the console and keeping track of re-stocking schedules has spawned its own genre of memes on social media. Many are calling on the video game industry to find a better way to distribute its products.

The PS5 is one of the hottest items for holiday gifts in 2020, but they are not easy to find. Big retailers like Walmart are giving customers headaches with their slow and inconsistent re-stocking schedules. On top of that, the chains are stringing customers along in some cases, hoping to get their sales one way or another. At a time when most people are trying to avoid shopping in person as much as possible, this has some on the brink of fury.

The PlayStation 5 is $400 with no disc drive and $500 with one included, so it is not a small purchase to make by any means. Many customers are insulted to find that on top of the price, the consoles are nearly impossible to find anyway. Walmart posts stock updates for its online store, but sometimes those can be inconsistent, and the shipping dates are now stretching well into January.

As for in-person stock, it is more competitive than ever to find one of the few consoles that makes it to the shelf. Customers on social media have reported lines lasting days, and countless wasted trips to different locations. Here is a look at the issues buying a PS5 at Walmart over the last few days.