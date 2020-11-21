✖

Walmart is giving away free Thanksgiving dinners this holiday season, and they are relatively easy to claim. The retail giant has teamed up with the food brands that sell Thanksgiving specials like turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and more for this charitable endeavor, according to a report by TMZ. Customers will have to pay for their meal upfront, then claim a full rebate online.

Walmart's Thanksgiving dinner giveaway includes a fixed menu of nine products from Butterball, Campbell's, French's, Great Value, Idahoan, McCormick and Coca-Cola. Customers who buy their thanksgiving meals from this menu at a Walmart should be sure to save their receipt to claim the rebate. They will have to take the rebate to the Ibotta app, or the Ibotta website, where they can enter their receipt information and get their cash back. This should add up to a total savings of about $20.27 in free food.

The story of Walmart's free dinner promotion caught the Internet by surprise, to the point where the fact-checking site Snopes actually examined the details of the claim. They say that the promotion is "mostly true," but point out that the offer is only available "while supplies last," so there is no guarantee that you will be able to claim the maximum savings.

The offer should be perfect for scaling back their Thanksgiving cooking duties this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since families are strongly discouraged from gathering in large groups, many households may not need a full turkey, so the Butterball "turkey breast roast" on offer here should suffice. The menu will also come in handy for those that have not cooked their own Thanksgiving dinner before.

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise all around the United States, hitting new highs in many places. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to observe social distancing now more than ever, fearing that big family gatherings could become a "super-spreader event."

This is a major sacrifice for many families, especially those with distant relatives they only see on holidays. However, the alternative could be catastrophic if it pushes the death toll even higher, and sets back the nation's schedule for reviving the ailing economy.

On Wednesday, the U.S. crossed a grim threshold, surpassing a quarter million coronavirus deaths in total. The CDC is urging Americans to avoid social gatherings wherever possible, including private holiday functions. Visit the agency's website for more information.