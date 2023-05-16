Walmart Is Closing 20 Stores in 2023

Walmart plans to close 20 stores in 2023, blaming poor financial performance at the locations. The move comes a few months after the retail chain announced the end of its experiment with pickup-and-delivery stores. Walmart also laid off hundreds of employees at five warehouses across the country.

The Walmart stores closing this year include four in Chicago. Employees at the stores were eligible to transfer to another store, Walmart said on April 11, when these closures were first announced. Hiring managers visited the stores to help employees find jobs at other stores in the area. The stores closed on April 16, although the pharmacies were open for up to 30 days after the closures for patients.

"The simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago – these stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years," the company said in April. "The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community."

Walmart also closed the only two pickup-and-delivery locations in February, reports Insider. One location was near Walmart's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas and opened in September 2014. The second location was in Lincolnwood, Illnois. These stores were only open for customers picking up online orders. Walmart still offers pickup at its regular supercenters and other locations nationwide.

In March, Walmart laid off hundreds of workers at e-commerce fulfillment centers, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The layoffs affected workers at facilities in Pedricktown, New Jersey; Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The company eliminated evening and weekend shifts at the facilities, the spokesperson said.

Here is the full list of Walmart stores closing throughout 2023, via Insider.