Prince Harry Reportedly Turned Down King Charles' Royal Residence Offer

Royal admirers were confused to hear that Prince Harry booked a hotel room in London last week, but according to a report by The Sunday Times, it was his choice. King Charles III reportedly agreed to let his son spend the night in one of the royal residences during his visit, but the prince declined. It's unclear if that was before or after the king canceled his meeting with the prince at the last minute.

The Sunday Times' royal editor Roya Nikkhah was the first to report that Prince Harry declined an offer to stay at a royal residence last week. For years, the prince had his own home on royal property where he could come and go as he pleased – most recently Frogmore Cottage where he and Meghan Markle lived after their wedding in 2018. However, when they left royal duties behind in 2020 and moved to the U.S., they vacated that house and have no dedicated space in London these days. The king agreed to lend a place to Prince Harry this week, but he opted for a hotel instead.

Prince Harry visited the U.K. for the first time in months on Wednesday for a celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games. The event was held in the afternoon at St. Paul's Cathedral – just two miles away from Buckingham Palace where the king was hosting the annual garden party at the same time. The two were scheduled for a private meeting when both events ended at 6 p.m., but an official royal spokesperson announced that it had to be canceled due to the king's busy schedule.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," they said. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

News outlets got different explanations, though mostly from anonymous sources. Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths told The Post: "I think the reason was because Harry made certain demands about who could be in the room and who couldn't. Although on the surface it looks like a snub, Harry made it very difficult for his father. Maybe other forces were driving Charles' position on this. William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all."