Scandal Hits Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation has been declared delinquent by the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been ordered to halt soliciting or spending for their charitable organization after the state of California determined it hasn't submitted an annual report or paid its annual registration fees.

According to documents obtained by Page Six and USA Today, Attorney General of California Rob Bonta issued a delinquency notice on behalf of the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers to the Archewell Foundation on May 3 for "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees." Records show that the organization's last renewal was May 15, 2023.

"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," the letter outlines. "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry. Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed."

A person familiar with the situation told USA Today that the delinquency seems to be the result of a mishap. According to the person, who is not authorized to speak publicly, Archewell Foundation sent a physical check to pay for its registration fees, but that check was never received. The California state tax filing, as well as renewal and required payment, were resent and delivered to the California Attorney General's Office, which received them on time via tracked mail. It is expected that the matter will be resolved "within several days."

Harry and Meghan launched their Archewell Foundation in 2020 after stepping down as working royals. A mission statement on the foundation's website reads, "Show up, do good." According to the website, "the Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organization created by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Our mission is simple: show up, do good. We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities – local and global – through acts of service and compassion."

Earlier this year, the couple launched another website, Sussex.com, meant as a "one-stop shop" for updates about the royal couple. The site links to the Sussexes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and their controversial Sussex Royal website.