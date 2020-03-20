Walmart Changes Delivery and Pickup Protocols, and Customers Have Thoughts

Trending

Walmart announced a change to its delivery and pickup procedures amid the global coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to help lessen the possible spread of the virus. The company also announced Tuesday that Walmart stores and Walmart Neighborhood Markets alike will begin reduced hours in order to provide employees with extra time to restock and sanitize stores.

With that change in hours, pickup and delivery were also shortened, although advance orders are now able to be placed two days ahead of time to allow quicker delivery of high-demand items. The company did note that customers could experience some delay during pickup and delivery orders, although it did assure customers that continued communication would be available via email, text message, online and on the mobile app to alert about said delays. For your specific Walmart store’s exact hours, visit Walmart’s Store Finder.

On Friday, Walmart announced that it would be hiring 150,000 hourly workers in the U.S. amid the pandemic, as well as $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers. “Not only are we not laying off people, but we are in a position where we are also going to be hiring an additional 150,000 new associates,” Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, said on a call with reporters, Yahoo! Finance reports.

The 150,000-people hiring spree will take place now through the end of May across Walmart’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Continue on to see how the public reacted to Walmart’s latest regulations.

Many people worried that trimming hours would just cause more customers to gather together at one time, resulting in less space between them and a higher risk of spreading COVID-19.

Others were worried about longer lines and an increased demand for the limited supply inside stores.

Some were upset that the slashed hours made it more difficult for those with atypical work schedules and who therefore cannot grocery shop at typical hours.

Some people simply urged others to stop “panic buying,” as government officials have assured Americans that grocery stores would not be forced to shut down amid the pandemic.

Others worried that Walmart wasn’t properly protecting its workers from the virus.

Some called for Walmart to limit purchases of certain groceries like toilet paper in order to allow enough for everyone.

However, others were happy to hear that the store was making changes amid the unprecedented situation.

