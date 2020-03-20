Walmart Changes Delivery and Pickup Protocols, and Customers Have Thoughts

Walmart announced a change to its delivery and pickup procedures amid the global coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to help lessen the possible spread of the virus. The company also announced Tuesday that Walmart stores and Walmart Neighborhood Markets alike will begin reduced hours in order to provide employees with extra time to restock and sanitize stores.

With that change in hours, pickup and delivery were also shortened, although advance orders are now able to be placed two days ahead of time to allow quicker delivery of high-demand items. The company did note that customers could experience some delay during pickup and delivery orders, although it did assure customers that continued communication would be available via email, text message, online and on the mobile app to alert about said delays. For your specific Walmart store’s exact hours, visit Walmart’s Store Finder.

On Friday, Walmart announced that it would be hiring 150,000 hourly workers in the U.S. amid the pandemic, as well as $550 million in cash bonuses to reward workers. “Not only are we not laying off people, but we are in a position where we are also going to be hiring an additional 150,000 new associates,” Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, said on a call with reporters, Yahoo! Finance reports.

The 150,000-people hiring spree will take place now through the end of May across Walmart’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Many people worried that trimming hours would just cause more customers to gather together at one time, resulting in less space between them and a higher risk of spreading COVID-19.

That’s dumb. Condensing the hours makes it to where more people are shopping at one time therefore causing the virus to spread more rapidly. Walmart’s math doesn’t add up. — Alex Moes (@AlexMoes1) March 19, 2020

The main problem with trimming hours is that it will cause more people to gather in the same spot at the same times instead of spreading it out to smaller groups.



I don’t even want to go because of the crowds. That’s the biggest risk. — Justice100 (@Justice10016) March 19, 2020

Others were worried about longer lines and an increased demand for the limited supply inside stores.

Possibly means longer lines and limited resources. Lets hope food supply does not dwindle. Things are hard enough then to worry about starving to death.@realDonaldTrump @CDCgov — Eye Sent Writing & Photography (@eyesentphoto) March 19, 2020

This sucks!!! More lines and people with guns show up. — Anamaria Licon-del Villar (@LiconDel) March 19, 2020

Some were upset that the slashed hours made it more difficult for those with atypical work schedules and who therefore cannot grocery shop at typical hours.

@walmart Thanks for not accommodating people who work overnight and can only shop at 3 am — Derek Schroer (@dschroer) March 15, 2020

Some people simply urged others to stop “panic buying,” as government officials have assured Americans that grocery stores would not be forced to shut down amid the pandemic.

STOP PANIC BUYING PEOPLE!!! — Ray (@ATXRaymondR) March 19, 2020

Others worried that Walmart wasn’t properly protecting its workers from the virus.

Why aren’t u protecting ur employees & their families? Employees should not have to choose their job or risking their at high risk family members. This is just insanely inconsiderate. Many chains are closing. Many r working from home. You’re monsters. — Gigi (@geekgurlX) March 15, 2020

Pls protect your staff by providing gloves and masks. They deserve it. — Nic (@nrprods) March 15, 2020

Some called for Walmart to limit purchases of certain groceries like toilet paper in order to allow enough for everyone.

Need to start enforcing rations if people are going to keep being like this, one person buying 15 gallons of milk, 10 cases of water isn’t cool — Bryan R M (@Bryanmcdlv) March 15, 2020

Also, limit purchases of toilet paper. I feel like some are buying to resell at higher prices. No one needs to buy it by the case. — Jena Weld (@JenaWeld) March 15, 2020

However, others were happy to hear that the store was making changes amid the unprecedented situation.