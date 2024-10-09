Waffle House’s Closure Map Ahead of Hurricane Milton Has Everyone Worried

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, an unexpected indicator of the storm’s severity has captured public attention: the closure of multiple Waffle House locations. The beloved Southern restaurant chain, known for its 24/7 service and resilience during natural disasters, has announced the shutdown of several establishments across Florida, prompting concern among residents and meteorologists.

The significance of Waffle House closures stems from the unofficial “Waffle House Index,” a tool used to gauge a storm’s potential impact. According to Accuweather, this index, first employed by former Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate following the 2011 Joplin tornado, uses a color-coded system to assess the situation.

On Wednesday, Waffle House’s official X account shared maps indicating closures in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, Ocala, and Daytona. This announcement drew a series of reactions, with one social media user commenting, “They shut down the nearest waffle houses… it’s getting real.” A meteorologist added, “I know people joke about the status of #WaffleHouse during hurricanes, but if being closed does encourage more people to evacuate, that is a good thing!”

The Waffle House Index operates on a three-color system: green signifies full operation, yellow indicates limited service or menu, and red means complete closure. The current status for many Florida locations has shifted to red, signaling the gravity of the approaching hurricane.

Njeri Boss, a spokesperson for Waffle House, explained the company’s approach in an email to Marketplace: “Accordingly, in areas predicted to be hardest hit, we will preemptively close restaurants with a goal of reopening them as soon as it is safe to do so to serve the communities that have [been] there for us over the years.”

Hurricane Milton, oscillating between Category 4 and 5 status, is poised to become one of the five most intense Atlantic hurricanes in recorded history. Its expected landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday has resulted in widespread evacuations and emergency preparations.

Fugate’s statement to the outlet illustrates the importance of the Waffle House Index: “Any time Waffle House closes, it’s bad.”

Waffle House’s preparedness for natural disasters is well-established. Pat Warner, former vice president of culture at Waffle House, revealed in a 2015 interview with Marketplace that the company has “hurricane playbooks” and emergency menus designed for crisis situations.

In Brevard County, Florida, several Waffle House locations have been affected by the closures, including stores in Titusville, Cocoa Beach, Melbourne, and Palm Bay. These shutdowns, effective from 2 p.m. Wednesday, have further heightened local concerns about Hurricane Milton’s potential impact.