NASA Shows View of Hurricane Milton From Space

Everyone is following the trajectory of Hurricane Milton – even the people living off of the earth’s surface. On Tuesday, astronaut Matthew Dominick shared a view of the massive storm through the window of the International Space Station as he orbits the planet. The sheer size of the storm was clear to see from his perspective.

Dominick is nearing the end of his six-month term on the International Space Station, and he got a chance to record an amazing video this week. It was recorded just before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 8, when the station’s orbit, the storm’s path and the angle of the window just happened to line up perfectly. The distinctive spiral shape of the hurricane was easy to recognize, while the area of its coverage was shocking from above. According to a report by The Associated Press, the total area covered by this storm is what really makes it unusual.

Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago.



1/6400 sec exposure, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/p5wBlC95mx — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

Dominick served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot and a commander before joining the NASA Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017. The Colorado Native launched to the ISS on March 3, 2024, with the intention of spending about six months in the orbital laboratory. While there, he has conducted experiments and maintained the facility. He has been able to share his experiences on social media along the way, but this stunning view of the hurricane may be his best post yet.

Hurricane Milton peaked at Category 5 status on Monday and Tuesday, but was downgraded to Category 4 on Wednesday morning. Still, the storm’s intensity along with its massive surface area and its devastating path make it incredibly dangerous for the state of Florida. Meteorologists say it will likely be the worst storm to hit the Tampa area in over 100 years, and the community is already vulnerable following the devastation of Hurricane Helene just last month.

Millions of people have been ordered to evacuate the storm’s path, but that may be easier said than done. Many have reported traffic congestion, gasoline shortages and other gridlock preventing them from leaving the peninsula, while some are also unable to get out due to financial or material reasons – especially if their means of transportation was damaged by Hurricane Helene.

11am EDT Wednesday- The Key Messages for #Milton are below. For more information on Milton, see https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ, and for your local weather forecast, visit https://t.co/SiZo8oA90V. pic.twitter.com/8aLkZJzCxk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2024

Official updates on the storm are coming directly from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. Evacuations, shelters and other emergencies on the ground are being coordinated with local authorities, so anyone in need of assistance in the storm’s path should contact first responders directly.