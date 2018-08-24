Waffle House Shooting Suspect ‘Not Fit’ to Stand Trial

Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking has been found “not fit” to stand trial for the violent incident that left four people dead.

According to NBC News, the judge in Reinking’s case has ordered him to be remanded to a psychiatric facility to be treated for schizophrenia.

If his treatments show improvement then he may be found fit to stand trial at a later date.

The shooting took place in April in Nashville, Tennessee. Reinking walked into the restaurant wearing only an overcoat, and opened fire using an AR-15-style weapon.

He was wrestled to the ground by a man named James Shaw Jr. who was able to get the gun away from him. Reinking then fled the scene of the crime and was later caught by the Metro Nashville Police Department after a 34-hour manhunt.

Shaw Jr. was present for Reinking’s hearing and later told reporters that he was “not angry” or “upset at all” over the outcome because he believes that Reinking “needs help.”

In previous interview, Shaw Jr. shared his feelings on people glorifying him for his bravery, as reported by NPR, saying that he did not see himself as a “hero.”

“I’m just a regular person,” he added, “I think anybody could’ve did what I did if they’re just pushed in that kind of cage, and you have to either react or you’re going to, you know, fold.”

He later addressed whether or not he knew that he had the ability to stop Reinking when the moment came.

“Yeah, I knew I had it in me,” he said, then clarifying, “I haven’t had any specific combat training. I just fight my daughter every night, so I can put her to bed.”

“I did that completely out of a selfish act. I was completely doing it just to save myself,” Shaw Jr. went on to say. Now, me doing that, I did save other people. But I don’t want people to think that I was the Terminator, or Superman or anybody like that. It was just, I figured if I was going to die, he was going to have to work for it.”

Moving forward, Reinking’s doctors will be providing updates on his mental health status every six months so that court officials can decide how best to proceed.