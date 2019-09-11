Viral Video Shows Woman Fall off Cliff and Brutally Hit Bottom with GoPro Attached to Her Whole Way Down

A viral video that recently re-emerged is blowing minds of social media as it shows a woman falling off of a cliff and brutally hitting the bottom with a GoPro attached to her the whole way down. In the video, which was reported on by Barstool Sports, adventurer Heather Friesen is admiring the natural site, when she loses her footing and plunges downward, hitting rocks as she falls.

Once she lands in the water, Friesen is heard moaning in pain as she pulls herself out and back onto land. A male friend eventually appears and helps her. The clip is actually from 2016, but it just recently resurfaced and has been making the round online.

Viewer discretion is advised: This video contains strong and intense images.

In a 2017 Instagram post, Friesen shared a photo that was taken at the hospital in the aftermath of the fall, and spoke about the harrowing experience in the caption.

“A year ago today marks both the worst day of my life and the best day of my life,” she began her message. “With the 10 broken ribs, collapsed lung, fractured scapula, and some scrapes, how could this possibly be the best day of my life? Because I was shown God’s love in incredible ways that forever transformed me. He saved me from death and has renewed my mind to see a world where God is my number one, and absolutely nothing comes before Him.”

“When everything that I put my identity in was taken away from me in an instant, all I had left was God,” she went on to say. “I turned to Him in amazing ways and would be writing a never-ending post if I shared all the countless ways He has changed my life in the past year. So, I thank God for this accident. Each and every day. Because without it, I wouldn’t know His love in such an encompassing and undeniable way. I also can’t thank enough every single person who was there for me through this. I’ve got some fantastic people in my life!“

Finally, in the conclusion of her caption, Friesen shared some scripture that spoke deeply to her.

“I will leave you with parts of Psalm 73 that I accidentally stumbled upon one day and that continue to touch the depths of my heart: ‘But as for me, my feet had almost slipped; I had nearly lost my foothold. For I envied the arrogant when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.’ ‘Yet I am always with you; You hold me by my right hand.’ ‘My flesh and my heart my fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.’ ‘But as for me, it is good to be near God. I have made the Sovereign Lord my refuge; I will tell of all your deeds.’”

