You Will Cringe So Hard When You See What’s Going on in This Viral Newborn Picture

One woman was so excited to take her picture with a newborn baby that she forgot to check her surroundings before snapping the pic.

In the photo, a woman wearing scrubs is proudly holding a crying newborn baby in what looks like minutes after its birth. But upon closer inspection of the photo, which was taken in the delivery room, a very spread-eagle mom, who presumably just gave birth to the baby, can be seen in the background.



The photo, which was originally hosted on Reddit and then shared by the Facebook page Bubs Warehouse International, has since gone viral, earning almost 800 Facebook shares and over 7,000 reactions.

“Some people are in such a hurry to put the picture of baby on Facebook. They just forget some things before posting,” text on the photo read.

Among the 4,000 comments were women with whom the situation resonated with very strongly.

One person wrote, “Hahahahahaha this happened to me with my son. My mum did the picture of my son on the weighing table thingy all focused on him not realising and put it on Facebook without realising. Yep I was in the photo.”

Another woman had a similar experience, writing, “[My mum] got camera happy in the delivery room beautiful newborn baby and completely forgetting my [vagina] was out. Thankfully it didn’t make fb it did get printed at the photographers though.”

Another wrote that her partner had taken a photo and sent it to his dad “not realising I was being stitched up in the background.”

Others weren’t so amused by the photo, however, and wondered why the mother was alone.

“Why is no one there supporting the mother? And her Bub taken so far away from her. No wonder the kid is screaming,” one person said.

“My confusion is why the nurse is busy taking photos with someone else’s kid while mum clearly isn’t finished the birthing process?” someone else wrote.