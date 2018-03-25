Viral Note From 1920s Shares Hilarious Advice About Men

Sometimes nuggets of wisdom are evergreen, and that proved to true this week when a letter written about men in 1925 went viral on Thursday.

The letter, which was posted by Twitter username Ella Bella Roberts and has since gone viral, shows how on-the-point the grandmother was in 1925 when it came to the opposite sex.

Videos by PopCulture.com

My grandmothers 1925 version of “men are trash” x pic.twitter.com/AzQ5ZCmFIO — ella bella (@_ellaroberts) March 22, 2018

“There is no faith in a man, not even in a brother. So girls if you must love, love one another,” the note read. Roberts appeared to get a good laugh, captioning the tweet “My grandmother(‘)s 1925 version of “men are trash.”

The note quickly earned attention from other users.

This is apparently a girl’s note from 1925.

So a century has passed & boys are the same. pic.twitter.com/CHS48dEIUL — Salman (@salman2979) March 24, 2018

Savage grandma’s diary entry is basically the 1925 version of ‘don’t trust men’ Apparently people in the early 1900s were just as salty about dating as people are now. _ellaroberts tweeted this photo from her great-grandmother’s diary. The note, wri… https://t.co/xiGJMnlonB — Mike (@Millthorn) March 24, 2018

this’d make such a nice tattoo — molly rose 🐝 (@mIlyrse) March 22, 2018

I love your grandmother very, very much. — Bernadette North (@notbern) March 22, 2018

Actually tho like this grandma had some bars. Please discover an old lost Grandma mix tape — Grantata Wally (@GrantWallace6) March 23, 2018

“This is apparently a girl’s note from 1925. So a century has passed & boys are the same,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Savage grandma’s diary entry is basically the 1925 version of ‘don’t trust men’ Apparently people in the early 1900s were just as salty about dating as people are now,” another wrote in a retweet.

“This’d make such a nice tattoo,” one user commented.

“Actually tho (sic) like this grandma had some bars. Please discover an old lost Grandma mix tape,” another joked.

But like most things in life, the tweet wound up having some detractors. This led to some lengthy arguments in its comment section.

What a load of rubbish. Youv got the wrong men in your life if you believe this. I have some fantastic men and women who I trust 100%. Stop tarring all with the same brush! — Joanna (@Joannaswan6) March 23, 2018

“Love one another. Also, here’s a hateful gender stereotyping message. But also love one another” — Eric Draht (@ERICTR0N) March 23, 2018

“What a load of rubbish. Youv got the wrong men in your life if you believe this. I have some fantastic men and women who I trust 100%. Stop tarring all with the same brush!” one Twitter user responded.

“‘Love one another. Also, here’s a hateful gender stereotyping message. But also love one another,’” another added.