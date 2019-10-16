Victoria’s Secret Features Size 14 Model for the First Time Ever

It’s been announced that Victoria’s Secret will be featuring a size 14 model for the first time ever in the history of the company. According to E! News, Ali Tate-Cutler will be one of the newest faces for Victoria’s Secret, appearing in a joint campaign with U.K. lingerie line Bluebella. Tate-Cutler spoke with the outlet about the big news, and told them how it “feels amazing” to be part of the Victoria’s Secret family.

“I feel on top of the world,” she went on to say. “When I went in today to the VS store for the launch of the collaboration it felt surreal. I never expected that I was going to see an image of myself on the wall next to these top super models that I have been looking up to since I was a little girl. The whole thing came about when I got cast to be in Bluebella in London through my agents at Milk. It all unfolded from there and I was told this was going to be on the wall at VS and carried in their flagship stores.”

Tate-Cutler was also asked how she feels about the term “plus-size model,” to which she replied, “I can speak on the fact that I am comfortable with the term ‘plus size model.’ I don’t get hung up on the term. I do know that I am not the first plus size model, but I am the first 12-14 size model.”

“Size 14 is actually the average size of women in America and I do think that we need to see more of it in media and fashion because most women are that size,” she continued. “So, we need to be accurately represented in brands and media. For Victoria’s Secret I am so excited that they decided to put a size 14 women like me on the wall. I feel like they are headed in the right direction and they are listening to their audience who have requested to see more women of diverse shapes and sizes.”

“I think if they continue to head in that direction they will be on to a jackpot because that is reflective of what the average woman is in America,” Tate-Cutler concluded.

