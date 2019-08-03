Vice President Mike Pence Comments Following El Paso Walmart Shooting: ‘Our Prayers Are With the Victims’

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted out support for law enforcement and those affected in the tragic El Paso, Texas mass shooting Saturday. The political took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to send his thoughts to the families and people injured after at least 19 people were dead and 40 were injured in the tragedy at a Walmart in the Texas city.

“Saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives in El Paso, TX,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community. Grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Police and the FBI reported 19 people died in the shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall area Saturday afternoon. Police also confirmed that at least 1,000 to 3,000 people were shopping at the Walmart at the time of the shooting.

Authorities also identified the suspect on the shooting as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. He is in police custody after opening fire at the shopping center. They said the suspected gave up when they arrived on the scene and no force was used to arrest him.

Crusius reportedly drove from Allen, a city north of Dallas, west to El Paso. The drive takes almost 10 hours.

Walmart also issued a statement on the tragedy via Twitter, writing: “We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” the company wrote on social media. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.”

Presidential hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren also commented on the incident, calling for a change in gun control policies.

“The news out of El Paso is devastating. I’m heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country’s gun violence epidemic,” she tweeted Saturday.

President Donald Trump also spoke on the tragedy on Twitter, writing: “Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also spoke out via Twitter, writing: “In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities t bring this tragedy to the swiftest and safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe.”