Verizon Outage: Users Reporting Loss of Service

A widespread Verizon outage appears to be affecting tens of thousands of customers on Monday, Sept. 30. User-submitted outage reports on the website DownDetector.com climbed over 73,000 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET, while commentary on social media indicated that many people were losing service as well. So far, Verizon has not made any official announcement about this problem.

DownDetector.com users reported outages throughout the United States on Monday morning, though it's unclear if the problems are more widespread. User-reported data is incomplete by nature, but it paints enough of a picture to show that these are not likely to be isolated incidents. As always, the outage reports are concentrated in major cities where there are more people overall to gather information from. At the time of this writing, about 57 percent of users reported no mobile phone service, 32 percent reported "no signal" and 11 percent reported "total blackout." Verizon offers mobile phone service, landlines and home internet, so it's hard to narrow down the problems this early on.

This story is developing.