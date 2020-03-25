Verizon Gives Customers Free 15GB of Data Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

On Monday, Verizon announced that it is giving all customers an extra 15 gigabytes of mobile data to use starting on Wednesday. The company hopes the increased connectivity will offset the costs and anxieties of the coronavirus pandemic. Customers do not need to do anything to claim their extra data — it will be added automatically.

Verizon announced its data giveaway on Monday. The new policy goes into effect on Wednesday, and will be good through April 30. In addition, the company will waive overage charges and late fees during this time. There were several other aspects of the company’s current initiative to entice new customers, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Current Verizon customers will find an extra 15GB of mobile data “automatically added to your plan,” the company said. This applies to both individuals and small business.

In addition, customers who qualify for the Lifeline plan will get internet and voice service charges waived for two months. It is also offering affordable new internet service options for low-income households, and providing first responders with priority and preemption abilities for voice and data useage.

Finally, Verizon is doing away with data caps on small business’ Fios and DSL broadband internet plans.

Verizon says that all of this is a part of the company’s “pledge to Keep Americans Connected and goes further to protect most vulnerable.” The company noted that many people are finding themselves out of work due to the economic slow-down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, it noted that Internet connectivity is more important than ever, bringing people news on the virus as well as important information on staying safe and healthy.

“We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.”

“While more than half of our wireless customer base is on an unlimited data plan, including all of our Fios and DSL broadband internet customers, we recognize there are many who may need additional connectivity during these trying times,” Ronan added. “We’re here for you and we’ll make sure you have what you need to stay connected.”

For full details on Verizon’s new initiatives, read the company’s press release. For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.