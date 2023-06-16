Vatican Helped Recover Alien UFO, Whistleblower David Grusch Claims

A Pentagon "whistleblower" who claimed that the U.S. had collected alien UFOs in the past contended the U.S. recovered a saucer from World War II dictator Benito Mussolini on a tip from Pope Pius XII. David Grusch, 36, an Air Force veteran and former intelligence official, claimed the "Vatican was involved" in the first-ever mission of America's alleged top-secret UFO retrieval program. According to former intelligence official David Grusch, 36, the "Vatican was involved" in the first operation to retrieve alleged UFOs by the alleged American Top-Secret UFO Program. However, Grusch provided no evidence to support these claims. "1933 was the first recovery in Europe, in Magenta, Italy," he told NewsNation on Sunday. "They recovered a partially intact vehicle, and the Italian government moved it to a secure airbase in Italy until around 1944-1945." "The Pope back-channeled that and told the Americans what the Italians had and we ended up scooping it," Grusch had said about the alleged post-war mission in question.

As alleged by the whistleblower, during Musolini's dictatorship, a number of UFO sightings were reportedly spotted over Italy during his regime, and the Vatican was well aware of alien existence. Grusch provided no solid evidence for his claims, claiming the documents and data were classified. However, he claimed to be a reliable source since "I have the credentials, and I was an intelligence officer." Grusch served as a decorated combat officer in Afghanistan and also worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office.

Last week, he also claimed that a UFO retrieval program existed but offered no evidence other than what he was allegedly told from interviews with intelligence officials. "I thought it was totally nuts, and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse," Grusch said regarding the alleged program. "People started to confide in me. Approach me. "I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program." Grusch believes this means we are not alone. He says there could be extraterrestrial life in the universe.

Although he has never personally seen non-human intelligence, he claims to have spoken to enough people directly affiliated with "the program" to be convinced it exists. "I started out as a non-believer. I came to the problem as a hardcore physics guy … intel officer," he said. So I have, you know, excuse my language, high bull— factor." I was very methodical … interviewing people who didn't know each other and making sure this wasn't some kind of cover-up of some other program." Grusch told NewsNation he requested access to the program and allegedly was obstructed. He claims that his investigation was stymied and that his requests were refused. "They shut the door in my face. They denied me access to these programs," he said.

As a result, he said he endured reprisals and retaliation from above. He reported this information to the intelligence community inspector general and subsequently filed a whistleblower complaint. Having gone through this experience, he decided to come forward about it in a recent article by Leslie Kean in The Debrief. Grusch says that none of the testimonials are paid. Instead, he gives them out of a "sense of service." "Call me a Boy Scout or whatever. It's just when I saw the kind of wrongdoing I did … I don't want to be 60 or 70 years old in the future and have that, you know, "could have, should have, would have" kind of feeling where I could have made a difference," he said. "I did not want to live a life of regret." He remains committed to his convictions. "We're definitely not alone," he said. "The data points quite empirically that we're not alone."

As Grusch's accusations are being disputed by the Department of Defense, who has said that they were false, the department told The New York Post that the All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, previously the UAP task force, "has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently." Grusch's claims came after the government stepped up its investigations over UFO claims in recent years. In a NASA public meeting late last month, AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick revealed that only a tiny minority of UFO sightings reported over the past 30 years are actually unexplained. Grusch's claims, as well as all other alleged sightings, are being investigated by the agency.