US Senator Rand Paul Attacked at His Home

A man in Bowling Green, Kentucky has been arrested after assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at his home on Friday.
CNN reports state troopers responded to a call Friday afternoon at 3:21 p.m., where they arrested a 59-year-old man named Rene Albert Boucher who allegedly “intentionally assaulted” Paul, causing “minor injury.”
Boucher was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault and as of Saturday afternoon is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.
While the investigation is still ongoing, motive behind the attack is not yet clear.
A spokesperson for Paul spoke out on the matter, reassuring his constituents that all is well with the 54-year-old.
“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul said. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”