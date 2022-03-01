US and Canadian Liquor Stores Boycott Russian Vodka in Response to Ukraine Crisis

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, liquor stores across the United States and Canada are protesting in a major way. According to TMZ, numerous stores have responded to the crisis by vowing to not sell any Russian liquor. They’re even showcasing their solidarity with Ukrainians by pouring out Russian-based spirits.

TMZ reported that business owners across the United States and Canada are aiming to make their voices heard with this boycott. They noted that several owners, including Bill McCormick, who runs the Pine Tavern Restaurant in Bend, Ohio, have spoken out about the movement. McCormick told KTVZ21 that he was getting rid of brands such as Stolichnaya because he does not wish to support anything Russian-based.

While many business owners are taking matters into their own hands, the outlet did note that President Joe Biden and other world leaders have already implemented sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin sparked a war with Ukraine. Still, liquor store owners and patrons alike are doing what they can amid this conflict, and they’re showing off their support of Ukraine via social media.

Taking Action

https://twitter.com/KTVZ/status/1497058952588271620

As previously mentioned, McCormick explained why he is choosing to get rid of any Russian-based spirits from his business. Even though he may lose money, he said that it’s worth it to send the message to Russia.

Pulled From Shelves

https://twitter.com/WallStreetQuee2/status/1497613880499089422

Some individuals on social media have noted that due to this boycott, Russian liquor is being removed from the shelves in some locations. The movement has reached Ontario.

Showing Their Support

https://twitter.com/heidimur/status/1498402076904157184

Many people on Twitter have voiced their support for this boycott. It’s one way for them to support Ukraine.

Local Businesses Weigh In

https://twitter.com/BeWarnedImIrish/status/1497067863361744898

Businesses across the country are getting involved in this movement. Evel Pie in Las Vegas shared their support for Ukraine by boycotting Russian vodka and introducing specials with Ukrainian spirits.

A Movement

It’s not just businesses that are getting involved in the movement. Those who drink vodka are also choosing to boycott Russian brands.

Making An Impact

https://twitter.com/IPeeA_Lot/status/1498093636856258565

Some have said that the boycott of Russian vodka doesn’t go far enough. They have said that boycotting Russian oil may leave a more significant impact on the country.

A Gesture

https://twitter.com/IHateMyLiver47/status/1497222813345665026

As this individual pointed out, boycotting Russian vodka is a big gesture. But, at least it’s a way to make your voice heard.