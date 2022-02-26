Hayden Panettiere Reveals Daughter’s Status Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere took to Instagram to show support for the people of Ukraine in the wake of the Russian Invasion on Friday, showing her support for the Ukrainian people. Panettiere shares a 7-year-old daughter Kaya with her ex, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, so this is a cause that hits close to home. She confirmed In the comments section of the post that Kaya was “safe and not in Ukraine,” while posting her message of support.

“I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years,” the Heroes star wrote. “What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace! This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it’s okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please.”

“I’m praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting,” she concluded. “I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for democracy.”

Klitschko has also been sharing his thoughts on the invasion while still in Kyiv. “Demonstrations are a key element of democracy. On our continent at this moment fundamental elements of democracy are under threat. As I wrote before: ‘There is no democracy without democrats,’” he wrote on Instagram. “Get involved and use the freedoms that democracy offers you to express your support and solidarity.”

“Therefore, I call upon all citizens to organize demonstrations and raise their voices against war, for democracy and for freedom. I ask the people of the European democracies to stand side by side with the free, democracy-loving Ukrainian people,” he continued. “The cowardly and murderous attack by the autocratic Russian regime on us must be stopped immediately.”