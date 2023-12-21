Honda Recalls More Than 2.5 Million Cars
A fuel pump malfunction makes it dangerous to drive these cars until they are repaired.
Honda recalled over 2.5 million cars on Thursday due to a dangerous issue with their fuel pumps. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recalled cars were manufactured with an improperly molded fuel pump impeller, which could cause engine failure while driving. There have been no crashes in association with this issue yet, and hopefully the recall will prevent any possible accidents.
The recall applies to select Honda and Acura vehicles in the 2017 through 2020 years. You can find a full list of the makes and models listed below. Their fuel pumps' impellers were not molded with the correct density, so experts say they "can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body" over time. This issue could cause the cars to stall while driving, which carries a heavy risk of crashes. It could also prevent the cars from starting altogether. So far, regulators have not found any crash reports that seem to relate to this issue, but it was serious and widespread enough to cause a recall.
Owners of the affected cars will get letters in the mail starting in February, asking them to visit a certified Honda dealership where the defective impeller can be replaced. Right now, the company cannot replace all the required parts. "Countermeasure replacement parts are not available in sufficient quantities for all recalled vehicles at the time of this announcement, and American Honda intends to notify vehicle owners in stages," Honda said in a statement.
Honda Vehicles Recalled
2018-2020 Accord
2017-2020 Accord Hybrid
2018-2020 Civic
2018-2020 Civic Type R
2018-2019 Clarity Plug in Hybrid
2018-2020 CR-V
2020 CR-V Hybrid
2018-2019 Fit
2018-2020 HR-V
2019-2020 Insight
2018-2020 Odyssey
2019-2020 Passport
2017-2020 Pilot
2018-2020 Ridgeline
Acura Vehicles Recalled
2018-2020 ILX
2018-2020 MDX
2018-2020 MDX Sport Hybrid
2017-2020 NSX
2018-2020 RDX
2018-2020 RLX
2018-2020 TLX
Vehicle owners can contact Honda customer service with more questions at 1-888-234-2138. They can also contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236. You can search for an recalls that apply to your vehicles on the NHTSA website here.