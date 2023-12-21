Honda Recalls More Than 2.5 Million Cars

Honda recalled over 2.5 million cars on Thursday due to a dangerous issue with their fuel pumps. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recalled cars were manufactured with an improperly molded fuel pump impeller, which could cause engine failure while driving. There have been no crashes in association with this issue yet, and hopefully the recall will prevent any possible accidents.

The recall applies to select Honda and Acura vehicles in the 2017 through 2020 years. You can find a full list of the makes and models listed below. Their fuel pumps' impellers were not molded with the correct density, so experts say they "can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body" over time. This issue could cause the cars to stall while driving, which carries a heavy risk of crashes. It could also prevent the cars from starting altogether. So far, regulators have not found any crash reports that seem to relate to this issue, but it was serious and widespread enough to cause a recall.

Owners of the affected cars will get letters in the mail starting in February, asking them to visit a certified Honda dealership where the defective impeller can be replaced. Right now, the company cannot replace all the required parts. "Countermeasure replacement parts are not available in sufficient quantities for all recalled vehicles at the time of this announcement, and American Honda intends to notify vehicle owners in stages," Honda said in a statement.

Honda Vehicles Recalled

2018-2020 Accord

2017-2020 Accord Hybrid

2018-2020 Civic

2018-2020 Civic Type R

2018-2019 Clarity Plug in Hybrid

2018-2020 CR-V

2020 CR-V Hybrid

2018-2019 Fit

2018-2020 HR-V

2019-2020 Insight

2018-2020 Odyssey

2019-2020 Passport

2017-2020 Pilot

2018-2020 Ridgeline

Acura Vehicles Recalled

2018-2020 ILX

2018-2020 MDX

2018-2020 MDX Sport Hybrid

2017-2020 NSX

2018-2020 RDX

2018-2020 RLX

2018-2020 TLX

Vehicle owners can contact Honda customer service with more questions at 1-888-234-2138. They can also contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236. You can search for an recalls that apply to your vehicles on the NHTSA website here.