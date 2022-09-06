Unruly Bride Invades McDonald's Kitchen to Smuggle Big Macs in Her Bra

A strange viral video from the U.K. shows a woman wearing a wedding dress stuffing hamburgers into her bra and dress at a McDonald's. The scene was filmed at a McDonald's in Lewisham, South East London on Aug. 13, reports The Mirror. The woman was repeatedly told to leave but refused to until she stole multiple Big Macs. It is unclear if she really was a bride and is seen in bare feet behind the restaurant counter.

The video, originally posted on TikTok before being published on YouTube, begins with the woman already in an argument with one staff member. She walks behind the counter, into the kitchen, where she stuffs two burgers into her bra. The staff member blocks her from going to the frier and tries to stop her from going deeper into the kitchen. He and other members of the staff are able to stop her, but not before she picks up a third burger to put into her dress.

As the woman continues to argue, a manager walks up to her and again tells her she needs to leave. She is eventually led to a backroom by the manager. The video ends at that point.

"This behavior is completely unacceptable and has no place in our restaurants," a McDonald's spokesperson told The Mirror. "We would like to thank our restaurant team for handling the incident in a calm and professional manner."

The video was published days after another theft incident at a U.K. McDonald's. On Aug. 21, about 50 teenagers piled into a Nottingham location, reports Nottinghamshire Live. Seven of them jumped over the counter and began stealing food that was already prepared and stole soft drinks, police said. Members of the group filmed the scene and published them on social media. Other teenagers were allegedly threatening and abusive towards the staff.

The incident was "completely unacceptable," Nottinghamshire police said. "We are treating this incident very seriously," police added. "This is a commercial burglary as the group forced their way behind the counter of a business and stole food and soft drinks."

These aren't the only odd crimes to recently occur at a McDonald's. In Arizona, Troy Partin, a former McDonald's employee, was arrested on Aug. 14 for allegedly trying to sell Pokemon cards he stole from a restaurant, reports The Gila Herald. Police stopped the 32-year-old during a random traffic stop and learned he did not have a driver's license. After searching his car, the officer found a box with Pokemon cards, featuring the McDonald's logo on the wrapper. The local McDonald's confirmed Partin was fired recently. Partin was booked and charged with theft and trafficking in stolen property. He was already on probation for prior drug-related charges.