Social Media Stunned by UMBC’s Historic NCAA Tournament Upset

History was madeFriday night in the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament as a No. 16 seed, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, pulled off an upset over No. 1 seeded Virginia 74-54.

This marked the first time a No. 16 seed had beaten a No. 1 seed (one win to 135 losses), and as a result it shattered most of the remaining March Madness brackets as many fans had slotted Virginia (31-3) to at least make it to the Final Four.

Fans expressed their utter shock on social media after the game. Many also took notice that the school’s mascot is a golden retriever.

How is Air Bud not the mascot for the UMBC Retrievers? — Travis Haney (@travhaney) March 17, 2018

If you’re not a Retriever fan tonight something is wrong with you #UMBC pic.twitter.com/SXNEZZgERP — Danimal (@Dwizzle3) March 17, 2018

OMG, IF VIRGINIA LOSES TO A 16 SEED!!! This is unreal. Biggest deficit of the season! Go UMBC! #NCAATournament2018 #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/YPZDR3BcAS — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) March 17, 2018

If UMBC pulls off the upset, it wouldn’t be the first time Retrievers surprised everyone pic.twitter.com/824dKMnPjf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

Really want UMBC to win because

1. Madness

2. I’m really enjoying all of these dog gifs #retrievers — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) March 17, 2018

Air Bud has to be so proud of his alma mater. #UMBC pic.twitter.com/WJEYxOuap4 — Cal Maclellan (@califax) March 17, 2018

C’MON GUYS, you crashed our dang website, our IT people wanna watch the game too, please form an orderly line — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

UMBC will advance to the second round of the tournament on Sunday when they take on No. 9 seed Kansas State at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.