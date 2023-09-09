UFO Spotted Over Denver — Watch the Video

In these days of sightings by pilots and disclosure by the government, anything that is caught on camera in the skies around the globe piques some interest. That said, this clip is likely not an alien, it's likely not even sentient or even a shard of the Phantom Zone that is waiting to unleash the super-powered criminals within.

A viral video out of Denver captured a fireball streaking across the sky, sending people to social media and YouTube to share clips and get those clicks we all desire. There is confirmation that it was just a meteorite burning up in the atmosphere around 3:33 a.m. local time at the time.

Massive #Meteorite Spotted Over #Denver

Security cameras across Denver captured a bright light in the area over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/GiMzk6naDw — UFO CHRONICLES PODCAST🎙️𝕏 (@UFOchronpodcast) August 29, 2023

Some sources are saying the recent Las Vegas UFO experiences could be similar incidents. But this Denver meteorite is confirmed to be nothing out of the ordinary, at least for now. Shoot it with some lasers or dip it in some toxic waste and see what happens.

The fever for extraterrestrials stems from the recent high-profile disclosures, including the Congressional testimony from intelligence committee member and whistleblower David Grusch. "As I've stated publicly already ... biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch testified indicating that the government has recovered crashed vehicles and non-human biologics.

You'll note that he never says aliens in the testimony and won't commit to the full reveal, giving just enough to raise discussion for a bit. A letter from members of the House Oversight Committee urged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to organize a select committee to research UFO and UAP that have been reported.

"Mr. Grusch could not provide the names or titles of individuals with firsthand knowledge of, or direct access to, UAP crash retrieval programs," the letter reads. "Similarly, Mr. Grusch could not provide the names or titles of individuals with firsthand knowledge of, or direct access to, UAP reverse engineering programs. However, Mr. Grusch testified that he provided this information to the Intelligence Community (IC) Inspector General's office."

So the public is essentially where it was 30 years ago in terms of UFOs, even with advanced phone cameras and 24-hour surveillance in most places. We're not getting the concrete proof many would expect. Then as soon as something like that is said, they drag a dead alien body out on national TV. But then, a twist! It isn't really an alien at all.