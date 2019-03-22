Tyson Recalls 70,000 Pounds of Chicken Due to Concerns About Metal

Tyson Foods has recalled an estimated 70,000 pounds of chicken strips after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal.

According to a news release published on Tyson Foods’ website, a total of 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products produced on November 30, 2018 have voluntarily been recalled after consumers complained of “extraneous materials” found in the food.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Products included in the recall include Tyson fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips in 25-ounce bags (case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318), Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce bags (case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422), and Spare Time fully cooked buffalo-style chicken strips in a 20-pound case (case code 3348CNQ03).

All affected products have a use-by date of November 30, 2019 and bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package. The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide as well as for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) claimed that the issue came to their attention after two consumer complaints were filed stating they found fragments of metal in the products.

No injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption have been reported in relation to the products, though the FSIS and Tyson Foods are urging consumers to through the recalled products out if they have purchased them. They are also encouraging consumers to check their freezers to see if they have recalled products stored there.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

You can see a full list of the recalled products by clicking here.

The recall comes just two months after Tyson Foods voluntarily recalled an estimated 36,420 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets “out of an abundance of caution” after a number of consumers claimed “they had found small pieces of soft, blue plastic in the nuggets.”

The only product affected during that recall was the Tyson’s 5-pound bags of Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets with a “best if used by” date of November 26, 2019 and an Establishment number of “P12556.”

The products had been shipped to club store distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Utah.

The company urged consumers to throw the affected products away, stating that they could cut the UPC and date code from the bag and mail them to Tyson Foods’ P.O. box in North Carolina for a full refund.