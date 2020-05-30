Twitter Weighs in After Derek Chauvin's Wife Divorces Him Following Murder Charge
The officer charged with murder George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a divorce as well, but Twitter does not seem to have much sympathy. Chauvin's wife, Kellie, filed for divorce on Friday, according to a report by ABC News — around the same time that Chauvin was arrested. Twitter is now debating whether Kellie is a victim or an accomplice.
Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine straight minutes, until he died. The killing on Monday sparked a huge resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement, leading to nationwide protests of a historical proportion. Chauvin was arrested after days of pressure, and Kellie filed for divorce around the same time, yet onlookers are divided over what her motivations might be.
According to a report by The Star Tribune, Kellie Chauvin is the former Miss Minnesota, with children from a previous relationship before her marriage to Chauvin. When they met, she was working as a radiologist, and Chauvin was bringing a suspect in for a medical check. The married in 2010.
By that time, Chauvin already had a history of unnecessary violence on the job. He was among a group of officers who shot and killed a stabbing suspect in 2006, and Chauvin shot and wounded a man at home in 2008 during a domestic dispute call. In total, Chauvin had 15 formal complaints filed about him in his 19 years as a police officer, and only two were closed with disciplinary action.
Kellie had a criminal record as well — for forgery, the very crime that Chauvin suspected Floyd of committing. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Kellie reportedly wrote a bad check at a grocery store in 2005, and ignored repeated calls to pay it later on. A criminal complaint was filed against her months later, at which point she paid the money and the charges were dropped.
Critics on Twitter argued that Kellie must have known about the various complaints about her husband and his violent past, saying that she was divorcing him just to protect herself. Others thought that the woman may have suffered abuse from her husband, and wanted to give her sympathy. Here's a look at what Twitter is saying about Kelly Chauvin's divorce filing.
Survivor
She found her safe exit; while he’s in custody. And that’s a sad byproduct of living with such despicable, emotionless creatures. She has seen his look before. She’s been under his knee. And she needs our support to survive that monster.— Egbert von Poppy Cat🐬🌊 (@ThisIsEgbert) May 30, 2020
40 Percent
the fact that 40% of cops are domestic abusers and the fact that Derek Chauvin's wife chose the night he was in protective custody to file for divorce are certainly two facts from which one could draw an interesting theory— m w bowman (@mbowman) May 30, 2020
Assets
LOL she don't wanna lose her half of the value of the house and stuff they own, so she files and gets divorced now.. gets half her shit then while the wrongful death lawsuit comes in they can't touch it.— The280Times Trivia Channel (@The280Times) May 30, 2020
Chauvin's wife filed for divorce...either she real or they trying to get the assets put in her name— Percy Mack (@CuntryCuzn) May 30, 2020
Where is the Line?
He's killed before and she didn't leave him. This is likely the only time she's felt it was "safe" to break away from him.— Kyle Tansley (@KyleSimulator) May 30, 2020
Criminal Record
Wow! What a beautiful woman! This is Kellie Chauvin. She knew she was married to a dirty cop. She going to divorces him. He agrees to transfer all his assets to her in a divorce settlement, so when the lawsuits and fines against him come, he will have no assets to pay them. pic.twitter.com/vMCImwXsK0— Jay (@blazed2blaze) May 30, 2020
Just an FYI, Derek Chauvin’s wife knew about all of his previous instances of brutality and excessive force. She’s only filing for divorce because now because people are looking at her. She didn’t hold him responsible either. NO FREE PASSES FOR ENABLERS— Kendall Schmidt (@SchmidtSwagwich) May 30, 2020
Self-Preservation
Please stop praising Kellie Chauvin for divorcing him! She knew he had all those other cases against him and didn’t divorce him then; don’t try and do it now that a whole country knows the kind of person you are married to. She’s only doing it for self preservation— Daniel Fitzpatrick (@fitz46_) May 30, 2020
Legal Intervention
Divorce? Ok sure. But no judge should allow a division of assets between Kellie & Derek Chauvin until any potential settlements to George Floyd's family have been paid. He's clearly going to prison and he shouldn't be able to funnel his wealth to his wife before that happens. https://t.co/j38AOkHdmp— Kiara Watts (@kiarawatts08) May 30, 2020