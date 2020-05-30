Twitter Weighs in After Derek Chauvin's Wife Divorces Him Following Murder Charge

The officer charged with murder George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, is now facing a divorce as well, but Twitter does not seem to have much sympathy. Chauvin's wife, Kellie, filed for divorce on Friday, according to a report by ABC News — around the same time that Chauvin was arrested. Twitter is now debating whether Kellie is a victim or an accomplice.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine straight minutes, until he died. The killing on Monday sparked a huge resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement, leading to nationwide protests of a historical proportion. Chauvin was arrested after days of pressure, and Kellie filed for divorce around the same time, yet onlookers are divided over what her motivations might be.

According to a report by The Star Tribune, Kellie Chauvin is the former Miss Minnesota, with children from a previous relationship before her marriage to Chauvin. When they met, she was working as a radiologist, and Chauvin was bringing a suspect in for a medical check. The married in 2010.

By that time, Chauvin already had a history of unnecessary violence on the job. He was among a group of officers who shot and killed a stabbing suspect in 2006, and Chauvin shot and wounded a man at home in 2008 during a domestic dispute call. In total, Chauvin had 15 formal complaints filed about him in his 19 years as a police officer, and only two were closed with disciplinary action.

Kellie had a criminal record as well — for forgery, the very crime that Chauvin suspected Floyd of committing. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Kellie reportedly wrote a bad check at a grocery store in 2005, and ignored repeated calls to pay it later on. A criminal complaint was filed against her months later, at which point she paid the money and the charges were dropped.

Critics on Twitter argued that Kellie must have known about the various complaints about her husband and his violent past, saying that she was divorcing him just to protect herself. Others thought that the woman may have suffered abuse from her husband, and wanted to give her sympathy. Here's a look at what Twitter is saying about Kelly Chauvin's divorce filing.