Twitter Wants to Know Why Stimulus Checks Aren't in Mitch McConnell's 'Skinny' Stimulus Bill
After months of hoping for additional relief, a second stimulus check seems to be out of the cards. On Tuesday, as they reconvened on Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans revealed a new, slimmer stimulus bill that does not include additional direct payments to Americans, and many are demanding to know why.
Under this new proposal, which was brought forth after negotiations regarding the HEALS Act collapsed last month, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) would be extended, allowing some small businesses to receive a second loan, according to Yahoo Finance. The bill also seeks to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, at $300 per week, through Dec. 27. The legislation also includes $105 billion for schools, $16 billion for coronavirus testing and contact tracing, and $31 billion for vaccine development and distribution, as well as some liability protections from coronavirus lawsuits.
Republicans have built yet another effort to help Americans. Money for schools. Resources for parents. Testing. Vaccines. Another round of the job-saving PPP. And more.
The Senate will be voting this week. The nation will see who's serious about making law for American families.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 9, 2020
Notably missing, however, is a provision allowing for a second round of stimulus checks, a measure that had been include in both the HEROES Act, which was introduced by Democrats in May, and the HEALS Act. Stimulus payments had also received the backing of President Donald Trump.
The lack of stimulus payments has not settled well with the American people. As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to Twitter Tuesday to applaud the new legislation's introduction, some people took to the comments to demand to know why stimulus payments are not included. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying.
How about you just do a $1200 payment like you did last time just to start. Time is of the essence. That’s very easy and bipartisan— Wakeup Bud (@spank419) September 9, 2020
Everything is already set up in the computer to go to the proper people who should be receiving the $1200. This is a simple task that should be done immediately this week by Congress. It is completely bipartisan . On top of common sense— Wakeup Bud (@spank419) September 9, 2020
where is the second round of the stimulus to the People?— Guray (@Jamaosman12) September 9, 2020
Sir you forgot the stimulus checks that Americans need to catch up from this Pandemic. @LALATE @realDonaldTrump @MarkMeadows @tedcruz @stevenmnuchin1 please add this to the bill. https://t.co/WeieQjmfIs— Jason and Sherrylee (@AndSherrylee) September 9, 2020
What about direct stimulus payments to the people and $600 weekly payments so people don’t have to survive on $231 weekly average while looking for work during pandemic— nicolas gonzalez (@nickibluewave) September 9, 2020
The Senate gave the American people $1200 . That’s it.— Nasty Mindy (@Nasty_Mindy) September 9, 2020
6 months.
One $1200 stimulus check.
If that doesn't convince you we need to flip the Senate, I don't know what will. https://t.co/nbFUsNJjTT— Donaldson Barbershop (@ddonaldson423) September 9, 2020
This so called ‘help’ excludes a second round of stimulus checks and excludes further relief for student loan borrowers. Call your representatives and tell them to vote No. https://t.co/cq0UNYtvhh— Jacob Atkinson (@Jacob_Atkinson1) September 9, 2020
Obviously Not The Republicans If They Cant Add Stimulus Checks To Families In Their Proposal— Bret Michaels Woodard (@BretWoodard1) September 9, 2020
Please include another round of the $1200 direct payments! This helps a ton!— london (@LondonValley) September 9, 2020
Yet they cut out stimulus checks 🙄 https://t.co/ONgf7Llfh3— Ashley Reyes (@ashleydearrr) September 9, 2020
@senatemajldr comes back after vacation only to pass a skinny Stimulus Relief package for Americans that are suffering, no stimulus checks, you cut the unemployment relief down to $300. You always make sure the big corps are good but to you it’s like screw the American people https://t.co/WneCOPAcgU— Sheila Lowery (@Sheilae704) September 9, 2020
This bill doesn't provide stimulus checks for the people.— The Honorable Heather Shelton (@BlitzkriegBtsy) September 9, 2020
Your "skinny bill" bails out companies again but doesn't help the little people.
This will get rejected so hard but that's the plan, isn't it?
@realDonaldTrump so no stimulus checks?????? What happen to you saying there was enough for another round!!! You sir are Fake News !!!!!! ☝️ https://t.co/s8a1YbRoEn— it is what it is 2.0 (@itiswhatitis207) September 9, 2020