Twitter Explodes After White Couple Points Guns at Protesters Marching in St. Louis
Video of a white couple pointing guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis, Missouri, is raising plenty of eyebrows on social media. The clip went viral Sunday night after it was shared to Twitter, showing a man and a woman stepping out of their home with an automatic rifle and a pistol. At several points throughout the video, they can be seen pointing the weapons at the protesters as they pass by.
A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch— ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020
The incident occurred as the group, which numbered at least 300, made their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, raising chants calling for her resignation. The protest was in response to Krewson reading the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to her encouraging her to defund the police department. No shots were fired during the Sunday incident, and it is unclear whether or not the St. Louis police are aware of it.
The clip quickly went viral on Twitter and was even retweeted by President Donald Trump, with the terms "AR-15," "St. Louis," "The Purge," and others trending on the platform as users discussed the incident. Some even dubbed the couple "Ken and Karen." While some support the couple, claiming that they were only attempting to protect their property, others slammed them for pointing guns at a group of peaceful protesters, stating that it was an excessive show of force and a threat against the demonstrators’ lives. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
Wow. Look at the quality of the photos you would think this was a purge movie being filmed, but in America everything becomes real life. #ThePurge https://t.co/2i9vw7qqCr— Malyk Santíago (@malyksantiago) June 29, 2020
Ken and Karen barefoot outside of their mansion waiving weapons at protesters on the street demonstrates the point of absurdity we have reached in the US. https://t.co/hZzVkwdy46— Dr. Cindy Banyai (D), Candidate CD-FL19 (@SWFLMom2020) June 29, 2020
If a black couple stood outside their homes aiming an AR-15 at peaceful white protesters, they'd be swarmed by a SWAT team and likely killed within minutes. However, when white people aim assault rifles at peaceful black folks, they are praised by Donald Trump. #TrumpTraitor— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 29, 2020
Meet Ken and Karen MAGA.
These are just kids, peaceful protesters and look at how these complete idiots act. Perfect example of why civilians should not own AR-15 assault weapons to protect themselves from these threatening people. Unacceptable. Period. pic.twitter.com/Alt9zApkcl— We The People Are Pissed Off (@LiddleSavages) June 29, 2020
Those folk are reckless gun owners, and should be arrested, but they are filthy rich so the probably won’t be,.— Derek Scobie (@ScobieDerek) June 29, 2020
I don't know what the law is in Missouri, but in Washington state it's against the law to intimidate someone with a weapon.— Crow (@sistercrow) June 29, 2020
They should both be arrested.— S P (@Ste_en13285679P) June 29, 2020
The photos are in some ways even worse than the video! The woman looked so careless with the way she was holding the gun that it's a surprise she didn't accidentally shoot someone.https://t.co/L6xIAwilKJ— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) June 29, 2020
Pointing guns toward others is considered brandishing, and is illegal unless effected as a warning when under imminent threat of armed assault.
These people should be arrested.https://t.co/UEAl4Jlf7I— Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) June 29, 2020
More footage from a different angle. The protesters, from what it seems in the videos, were just walking by! Meanwhile these 2 are acting like their property was about to be invaded.https://t.co/xXTlXLwnS2— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) June 29, 2020
Pretty sure you’re not allowed to point guns at people walking down the street in front of your house.— CHURCH (@DontMissChurch) June 29, 2020
Now imagine a man and woman of color in this picture, they would have been shot on sight. more proof that life in America is not fair to all people things have got to change. Are these people in jail yet?— Essence of Lursa 🐾☂️🦎🌊 (@KapeciaResists) June 29, 2020
I believe this is a crime? Pointing a loaded weapon at people not trespassing and unarmed? Bonnie and Clyde getting arrested today? Disbarred? pic.twitter.com/s9hPpxOGMM— Jedigal007 (@JPERGELRWE) June 29, 2020
Worth mentioning, these people legally own those firearms. They were deemed responsible in the eyes of the law, to own them. This is what legal gun ownership looks like.— deadlydrivers (@deadlydrivers) June 29, 2020