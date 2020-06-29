Twitter Explodes After White Couple Points Guns at Protesters Marching in St. Louis

Video of a white couple pointing guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis, Missouri, is raising plenty of eyebrows on social media. The clip went viral Sunday night after it was shared to Twitter, showing a man and a woman stepping out of their home with an automatic rifle and a pistol. At several points throughout the video, they can be seen pointing the weapons at the protesters as they pass by.

A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

The incident occurred as the group, which numbered at least 300, made their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, raising chants calling for her resignation. The protest was in response to Krewson reading the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to her encouraging her to defund the police department. No shots were fired during the Sunday incident, and it is unclear whether or not the St. Louis police are aware of it.

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter and was even retweeted by President Donald Trump, with the terms "AR-15," "St. Louis," "The Purge," and others trending on the platform as users discussed the incident. Some even dubbed the couple "Ken and Karen." While some support the couple, claiming that they were only attempting to protect their property, others slammed them for pointing guns at a group of peaceful protesters, stating that it was an excessive show of force and a threat against the demonstrators’ lives. Scroll down to see what people are saying.