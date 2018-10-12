Twitter Convinced Meghan Markle Is Pregnant in Princess Eugenie Wedding Photos

Princess Eugenie may have been the one donning the white gown and walking down the aisle, but all eyes were on Meghan Markle and the baby bump that Twitter is convinced that she has.

WhenMarkle and Prince Harry arrived at St. George’s Chapel Friday morning to attend the royal wedding between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, royal watchers immediately glued their eyes to the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe. The 37-year-old newly minted Duchess wore a navy dress and coat by Givenchy.

The tent-like silhouette created by the coat, which was buttoned at the top, immediately had Twitter users spinning the rumor mill, theorizing that the Duchess may have been hiding a growing baby bump.

“I stayed up just to see what Meghan Markle is wearing and if she looks pregnant. She’s wore a long blue jacket that she didn’t take off in the Church. Could she be hiding something?” one person questioned.

"I stayed up just to see what Meghan Markle is wearing and if she looks pregnant. She's wore a long blue jacket that she didn't take off in the Church. Could she be hiding something?" one person questioned.

“Judging by the fact that she’s wearing a heavy coat indoors; Meghan Markle is either pregnant or the type to get chilly easily,” another royal fan theorized.

"Judging by the fact that she's wearing a heavy coat indoors; Meghan Markle is either pregnant or the type to get chilly easily," another royal fan theorized.

“Something about Meghan’s outfit choice makes me think she’s pregnant and hiding a baby bump. It’s so conservative,” another wrote.

"Something about Meghan's outfit choice makes me think she's pregnant and hiding a baby bump. It's so conservative," another wrote.

“Look, I’m convinced Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant. That coat ensemble is beautiful but questionable,” another person commented.

"Look, I'm convinced Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant. That coat ensemble is beautiful but questionable," another person commented.

While there is no official word from Kensington Palace that another royal baby is on the way, an inside source recently reported that Prince Harry and Markle “are trying for a baby.”

“They both want a big family, at least three kids,” the source revealed, adding that Markle is “starting to feel more settled” in her new life as a royal.

For now, though, royal fans will have to settle for the adorableness that was on display by little royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as page boy and bridesmaid at the televised royal event. It is also speculated that the Royal Family will treat fans to another look at Prince Louis on Oct. 23, which will mark six months since his birth.