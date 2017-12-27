Internet Mocks Trump Sisters After They Post Bikini-Clad Video From Mar-A-Lago

The Trump sisters posted a selfie video from the beach over the holiday, and Twitter wasn’t amused.

The presidential daughters were burned pretty hard for their extravagant holiday plans. Responses ranged from criticisms of their father’s most recent policies to japes about their gaudy affluence.

So what does daddy have to say about You ? pic.twitter.com/H3hcQ2eqkk — Sparky Vista (@Questionizer500) December 26, 2017

@trumps_feed @IvankaTrump Sorry we missed you at the homeless shelter handing out Christmas gifts. — Budgie (@budgie1949) December 26, 2017

Ugh. I hope my tax dollars aren’t going to this mess. — 🎄Padilla☃️ (@JennM_P) December 26, 2017

There’s not one of you with an ounce of class. Total embarrassment to our country. — Phil Goldstein (@pgold1230) December 26, 2017

You and your family are so out of touch with reality. Enjoy your vacation while people struggle every day. — TheLorac🤦🏻‍♀️🌈 (@Carowaro7161) December 26, 2017

The sisters weren’t the only Trumps panned for their holiday selfies. First Lady Melania Trump got some backlash over her spur-of-the-moment filtered photo that showed her in a Santa hat.

The first family has been criticized throughout the year for their expensive trips to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Their Christmas vacation there marks the eighty-third time the president had travelled down to the golf retreat since taking office.