Internet Mocks Trump Sisters After They Post Bikini-Clad Video From Mar-A-Lago

The Trump sisters posted a selfie video from the beach over the holiday, and Twitter wasn’t amused.

The presidential daughters were burned pretty hard for their extravagant holiday plans. Responses ranged from criticisms of their father’s most recent policies to japes about their gaudy affluence.

The sisters weren’t the only Trumps panned for their holiday selfies. First Lady Melania Trump got some backlash over her spur-of-the-moment filtered photo that showed her in a Santa hat.

The first family has been criticized throughout the year for their expensive trips to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Their Christmas vacation there marks the eighty-third time the president had travelled down to the golf retreat since taking office.

