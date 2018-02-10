Trump Magazine Returns and Social Media Sees It as a Waste of Paper

President Donald Trump’s son Eric announced a new business venture on Friday, revealing the return of Trump Magazine.

“[Hot off the Press],” Eric wrote with a snapshot of the first issue, with a photo of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on the cover.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump had made a number of attempts to make a name in the magazine world as far back as 1997 with titles like Trump Style and Trump World. The previous incarnation of Trump Magazine was shut down in 2009, reportedly because of a decrease in ad revenue during the recession

Twitter users took notice of the cover and quickly fired back with jokes and harsh criticism.

I prefer Charmin but in a pinch Trump magazine would work! pic.twitter.com/Yb4bom8cdV — Joe Weathers (@not2deepNu) February 9, 2018

The cover of the latest issue of Trump magazine is the president’s DC hotel where diplomats stay to curry favor with the Trump regime. God bless America. https://t.co/0R1Z58KcXZ — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) February 9, 2018

Yet another failed Trump venture tries again. Sad. “A new version of Trump Magazine was launched in November 2007; the publication ended in May 2009, due to poor advertising sales as a result of the Great Recession.” — Voysov Reason (@VoysovReason) February 9, 2018

This isn’t an actual magazine, right? Like, it’s an annual ad for your family’s truly ridiculous towers and resorts, not a monthly magazine with any non-Trump content? I am asking only because your family has already tried and failed at, what? Two Trump magazines? Three? — Nobody (@N__Who) February 9, 2018

Looks like the building is giving everyone the finger. Who thought this design was a good idea? — Wayne Lee Harrison (@WayneHarrison) February 9, 2018

Does the cover of each issue always feature a phallic symbol? Seems an appropriate analogy for the Trump name. — John Weir (@TheRealWeir) February 9, 2018

“I prefer Charmin but in a pinch Trump magazine would work!” user, Joe Weathers tweeted with a photo of a roll of toilet paper.

“The cover of the latest issue of Trump magazine is the president’s DC hotel where diplomats stay to curry favor with the Trump regime. God bless America,” another user, Matt Novak wrote in a retweet.

“Yet another failed Trump venture tries again. Sad. ‘A new version of Trump Magazine was launched in November 2007; the publication ended in May 2009, due to poor advertising sales as a result of the Great Recession,’” Voysov Reason tweeted, giving a history lesson of the previous incarnation of the magazine.

“This isn’t an actual magazine, right? Like, it’s an annual ad for your family’s truly ridiculous towers and resorts, not a monthly magazine with any non-Trump content?” a user by the name of Nobody wrote.